Hillary Clinton Questions How Anyone With A ‘Working Mind’ Can Support Donald Trump In Scathing Interview

Hillary Clinton blasted Donald Trump in a scathing new interview where she holds nothing back, calling him a failure and wondering how anyone with a “beating heart” and a “working mind” could support him.

As Fox News reports, the former Secretary of State and presidential hopeful spoke with the Los Angeles Times for a full interview that will run in July, with new excerpts of the interview published on Saturday. In the interview, she doesn’t hold back, attacking Trump for what she calls his failures and slams anyone who supports him.

“He has been such a failure across the board,” she said.

Clinton says that many people, including her, knew about the kind of person that Trump was for some time, but that in some ways he has turned out to be worse than she expected.

“Despite having my own front-row seat and being concerned about his character and behavior, he has gone further and broken more norms and undermined our institutions more deeply than I thought would have been possible in such a short period of time,” she said.

Part of the problem she argues, is that he’s only concerned with himself, whether he is battling the novel coronavirus pandemic, or something else.

“Everything has to be all about him,” she said.

When he can’t keep the attention on himself, she argues, he tries to change the topic and create a distraction. For instance, after the George Floyd killing and the subsequent unrest across the country, she says that he turned to making threats and posing for photo-ops to gain attention.

Clinton and others were critical of Trump’s use of military force to stage a photo-op in front of St. John’s Church in Washington D.C. When asked about it, she called the move shameless.

“It was beyond my comprehension. We have never seen anything like this. He is without shame. It is a mystery why anybody with a beating heart and a working mind still supports him,” she said.

She also attacked Trump for his recent claims that vote by mail is riddled with fraud, calling out the “brazenness of the lies.” She added that she was working with an organization to support efforts to increase the availability of vote by mail, an issue that has been the focus of progressive organizations who say that many people will need to vote from the safety of their home as the ongoing pandemic potentially continues into the fall.