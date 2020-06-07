Rapper Master P Forgives Drew Brees, Says He Should Be ‘Leading Protests’

New Orleans Saints quarterback and former Super Bowl MVP Drew Brees drew criticism earlier this week by calling out players for kneeling during “The Star-Spangled Banner” in protest of racial injustice. However, hip-hop legend Percy “Master P” Miller — himself a native of New Orleans — says that he has forgiven the NFL star and further called for Brees to be a leader for the cause.

“When I heard the whole Drew Brees thing, I’m just like, ‘man, what is he doing? Why is he even entertaining this?'” he told TMZ during an interview. “It’s too much going on in the world.”

However, the 53-year-old “Make ‘Em Say Uhh!” rapper was quick to note his forgiveness, saying “I forgive him — you’re supposed to forgive in this world. I know a lot of the stuff he probably didn’t mean.”

As reported by The Inquisitr, Brees — who has played in the NFL for the better part of two decades and received 13 Pro Bowl invitations — has reversed course after initially criticizing kneeling players for purportedly disrespecting the American flag. In a statement posted to his Instagram account, the Saints QB apologized, writing that he had “completely missed the mark” with regard to the issues of race that currently exist in the U.S.

Brees further stated that his former remarks “lacked awareness and any type of compassion or empathy” and called himself an ally of the black community.

Meanwhile, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has similarly stated that the NFL had previously taken the wrong position as related to players kneeling during the U.S. national anthem.

For his part, Master P would like Brees’ actions to match his more recent words. When asked during his TMZ interview how he would advise the 41-year-old football legend on rectifying the damage done by his remarks, P said he would tell Brees to lead the ongoing Black Lives Matter protests.

“You’re from New Orleans — you know the people, the people love you. Be there for people in the community, in the culture,” he advised. “Don’t just talk it, do it; stand up, show up. You should be leading these protests because there’s a lot of injustice going on.”

Prior to making his controversial statements about NFL protesters, Brees was widely regarded as a positive force in New Orleans. “We’ve got so much love for Drew Brees in New Orleans,” noted Master P. “Think about the Saints — he’s the man. He’s like the great, white hope in New Orleans.” In 2010, Sports Illustrated named Brees its Sportsman of the Year, noting his significant efforts over the years to help rebuild and revitalize the city in the wake of Hurricane Katrina.