Maya Jama Rocks Flattering Leopard-Print Mini-Dress In Newest Instagram Photos

British media personality Maya Jama showed off her chic sense of style in the most recent photo series on her Instagram page. In the shared post, the brunette beauty wore a leopard-print dress that came down to her upper thigh. The dress fit snugly on her upper body which helped to accentuate her decolletage and below the waistband, But while the bodice was curve-hugging, the dress’s skirt flared.

Maya wore the dress under a black jacket that seemed made from leather which added some edginess to the ensemble. The jacket featured large lapels, bold white lettering on one of the sleeves, front pockets, and zippers that appeared to be simply decorative.

Maya accessorized her outfit with a delicate gold necklace and chunky gold earrings. She kept her makeup understated, seemingly wearing neutral eye makeup with nude lipgloss. She wore her loose black tresses styled in a middle part and swept over one shoulder.

In the first photo, Maya posed with her hips jutted slightly to one side and one hand in one of her jacket’s pockets. The other hand was placed on the handle of a door labeled “Dressing Room.” While she sent the camera a closed-mouth smile in the first snapshot, she flashed a big, goofy grin in the second.

In her caption, Maya indicated that the photos had been taken backstage at Sunday Brunch, a British talk and cooking show that airs on Channel 4. According to the Metro, Maya appeared on the show to promote her new series Peter Crouch: Save Our Summer. During the interview, she also discussed the current Black Lives Matter protests happening in America and around the world.

Maya’s Instagram post has been liked more than 100,000 times and close to 350 Instagram users have commented on it. In those comments, fans effusively praised Maya for the way she conducted herself on the show.

“Saw you earlier on tv and you just shine, and so lovely to watch, and listen to too,” one person wrote.

“Love you and your beautiful self,” a second Instagram user commented before adding a heart and sunshine emoji to their comment.

“You looked so stunning on Sunday Brunch this morning,” a third fan remarked.

“You were amazing as always,” a fourth gushed. “Hope you’re good.”

“I think I just wanted to say on this show as well, it’s easy sometimes to be in England and look at America and think, “we’re so disconnected from that” or “we’re nothing like that,” she said. “But actually racism is everywhere and it is in the UK.”