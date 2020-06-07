BLS Defended Against Criticism For ‘Misclassification Error’ That Made Unemployment Look Better Than It Is

On Friday, Donald Trump made a speech touting a better-than-expected jobs report in May, saying that the unemployment rate had dropped to 13.3 percent in the United States. But as the Washington Post reported, that number should likely be higher after it was noted that the Bureau of Labor Statistics made a “misclassification error” that made the numbers look better.

Employees were classified for the third month in a row as being “employed not at work,” rather than “unemployed on temporary layoff.” This includes furloughed workers who expect to return to their jobs as local economies begin easing social distancing restrictions.

The BLS said that it is working to correct the error, but notes that unemployment is likely about 3 percent higher than was reported, making May’s unemployment number closer to 16.3 percent. While that’s still an improvement over the near 20 percent unemployment in April, it paints a likely more accurate picture of the labor market amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The BLS claimed that they were looking into the error and would address it in upcoming reports.

But many thought that perhaps the Trump administration had played with the numbers in order to give a better report after economists predicted a closer to 20 percent unemployment rate in May.

The ex-acting secretary of the Labor Department under former President Barack Obama, Seth Harris, shot down the idea, however. As CNN reported, he said that it likely wasn’t done intentionally and touted the professionalism of the people in the department.

“I fear that because this was a fairly serious misclassification that people are going to hatch a bunch of conspiracy theories around it. They shouldn’t do that,” he said. “I don’t think the folks at BLS are trying to cook the books or make President Trump look good. They’re career professionals. They take their craft very seriously. They’re trying to do the best they possibly can in a very complicated situation.”

He pointed out that the BLS was transparent about the miscalculation and addressed in the appropriate way.

Jason Furman, a former top economist under Obama, echoed this sentiment.

“BLS has 2,400 career staff of enormous integrity and one political appointee with no scope to change this number,” he said on social media.

Others have maintained that they believe the jobs number was made to look better than it likely is in order to benefit the president, who has seen lagging numbers in recent days over his handling of the pandemic and the Black Lives Matter protests going on across the country.

Well, the BLS reports a GAIN in jobs and a FALL in unemployment, which almost nobody saw coming. Maybe it's true, and the BLS is definitely doing its best, but you do have to wonder what's going on. 1/ — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) June 5, 2020

But experts say that the more likely issue is that it is difficult to model unemployment numbers during this unprecedented time.