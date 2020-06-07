Larsa Pippen Flaunts Her Fit Physique In An Orange Bikini On Instagram

Reality television personality Larsa Pippen tantalized her 1.9 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a sexy selfie in which she showed off her fit physique. Larsa kicked Sunday off in an orange bikini and made sure to flaunt her figure for her eager fans.

In the picture, Larsa stood in the spot where she takes the vast majority of her selfies. A large area rug was visible in the background, as was a set of black-framed sliding glass doors that led out onto a balcony area. The large glass doors filled the space with natural light, and Larsa’s flawless skin glowed in the shot.

She wore a simple orange bikini top with triangular cups. The cups had slightly thicker straps stretching over her shoulders and around her back rather than a string bikini style, giving her ample assets a bit more support. The bold hue looked gorgeous against her skin tone, and the bikini top left plenty of her flat stomach on display.

She paired the top with matching bottoms in the same vibrant hue. The bottoms consisted of a triangular patch of fabric with thin straps that stretched high over Larsa’s hips. A small metal circular attached the main portion of the bottoms to the strappy sides, and Larsa angled her body to the side slightly so that her sculpted rear was on full display.

Larsa finished off the look with a baseball cap, which she placed atop her long hair. Her silky tresses tumbled down her back and she raised one arm, resting it on the back of her head while the other hand held her cell phone to take the selfie.

Larsa didn’t appear to have on any accessories beyond a pair of stud earrings, and she seemed to have a soft pink gloss on her plump pout.

Her fans absolutely loved the sexy update, and the post received over 10,900 likes within 40 minutes as well as 209 comments from her eager followers.

“Mmmmm. You made my Sunday morning,” one fan commented, followed by a trio of flame emoji.

“Your body is too wonderful,” another follower wrote.

“Wow simply perfection,” one fan added.

“Looking unreal,” another follower commented.

Larsa loves to flaunt her fit physique in all kinds of attire, from activewear to swimwear. During quarantine, she has been keeping her followers entertained by sharing plenty of smoking-hot snaps taken at home, as well as plenty of steamy selfies. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, she posted a selfie taken in the exact same location as her latest post. She wore a unique crop top and high-waisted white leggings, and her toned physique looked incredible in the monochromatic look.