Ana Cheri Lounges Poolside In Neon Orange Bikini For Sexy Instagram Post

Ana Cheri turned up the heat in a new post on Instagram on Sunday afternoon. The model shared a photo on her feed in which she sported a neon orange bikini as she lounged by the pool on a beautiful day. Ana’s look left very little to the imagination and certainly drove fans wild.

The photo showed Ana sitting on what looked to be a center divide between a large pool and a hot tub as she soaked her legs in the water. In the background, brown lounge chairs could be seen by the pool’s edge, as well as Ana’s stunning home. It appeared to be a bright and sunny day as the rays shone down on Ana and washed over her toned body. Her tan skin looked even darker in her bright two-piece.

Ana’s look included a one-shouldered bandeau top with layered fabric at the center. The tiny top featured a low neckline that barely contained Ana’s ample cleavage. In addition, the barely-fitting bikini revealed a bit of underboob.

Ana’s flat, toned tummy was on show between the top and a unique bikini bottom with two layers of fabric that hugged her hourglass figure like a belt. Below the layers, a large cut-out revealed Ana’s abs. The U-shaped bikini bottom had high cuts that fully exposed the fitness guru’s long, shapely legs.

Ana did not wear any accessories with her outfit. She did appear to be sporting some makeup, though, including what looked to be bronzer, highlighter, and a nude lipstick. Ana wore her long, brunette hair down in messy waves.

Ana leaned back on one arm and arched her back in a way that further showed off her figure as she embraced the sunlight. She crossed her ankles and ran a hand through her hair, closing her eyes as she looked up at the sky.

Ana’s post garnered more than 59,000 likes and nearly 500 comments in a few hours, proving to be a hit with Ana’s fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“As always, stunning,” one fan said with pink hearts.

“This is absolutely stunning,” another user added.

“Wow so gorgeous happy Sunday hope you have a great day,” a third fan wrote.

Ana’s fans know that she can pull off any look. In a post last week, the model dressed up a bit in a skintight, strapless floral dress with a cut-out that exposed her killer legs. Her followers loved that post just as much, as it garnered more than 124,000 likes.