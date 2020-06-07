Madison Louch Stuns In Blue Lingerie And Pigtails: ‘Baby Spice’

Madison modeled her underwear in her living room.

Madison Louch spiced up her Instagram page on Saturday by sharing a new lingerie photo with her 501,000 followers. The 21-year-old South African model and DJ posed in her living room, and the results of her candid shoot were a big hit with her fans.

In the caption of her post, Madison compared her look to that of British pop star Baby Spice. This is likely because she was wearing her blond locks pulled up in high pigtails. This was the hairstyle favored by Emma Bunton, aka Baby Spice, during the Spice Girls’ heyday in the ’90s. Madison even used two black velvet scrunchies — hair accessories that were popular in the ’90s — to secure her platinum pigtails in place.

While Madison’s hair had Baby Spice vibes, the blue lingerie she modeled had a Sporty Spice aesthetic. Her bralette top slightly resembled a sports bra with spaghetti straps. The garment had a thick elastic bust band that featured Lounge Underwear branding. Small silver ring accents connected the shoulder straps to the front of the top.

The bra had a low V-neck that exposed a hint of cleavage. It also featured sheer panels on the sides of the bust. This design detail considerably upped the garment’s sex appeal by drawing attention to Madison’s perky chest.

The model’s matching bottoms featured a thick elastic waistband identical to her bra’s bust band. The underwear had a mid-rise waist and a high leg that showcased Madison’s toned, slender thighs. Her tiny midsection also looked trim and taut.

The rich sapphire color of Madison’s bikini made her pale blue eyes pop. It was also striking against her deep tan. The model dressed her look up by wearing a few pieces of glittering jewelry, including a thick gold chain necklace, a pair of hoop earrings, and an array of stacked bracelets. As for her makeup application, it looked like Madison was rocking black mascara and bright pink lipstick.

Madison posed in front of the couch in her living room. She was reaching down and grasping the elastic leg openings of her underwear. Her lips were parted, and she was staring directly at the camera. Her facial expression was sultry and somewhat intense.

Since it was initially uploaded, Madison’s photo has received over 18,000 likes and an avalanche of complimentary comments.

“My babe is lookin fit!!!” read one response to her photo.

“Abs popping!!” another fan observed.

“How can somebody be this perfect,” a third admirer wanted to know.

Madison previously thrilled her fans by modeling a much different lingerie set. As reported by The Inquisitr, she was pictured rocking a black lace bra and a matching pair of panties in a trio of photos that she uploaded to Instagram last week.