Katelyn Runck Slays In Skimpy Crushed Velvet Lounge Wear

Fitness model Katelyn Runck tantalized her 2.1 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a sizzling triple update in which she flaunted her incredible body in skimpy lounge wear while in bed. The sexy snaps were captured by LHGFX Photography, who Katelyn has worked with numerous times before.

Katelyn didn’t include a geotag on the post, but she appeared to be perched on a bed covered in white linens. A few details of her decor were visible, including a large painting on the wall behind her back, but the background was blurred to place the focus on Katelyn’s physique.

In the first snap, Katelyn sat with her legs slightly opened and her long brunette locks tumbling down her chest in voluminous curls. She had on a pair of skimpy shorts that appeared to have been crafted from a crushed velvet fabric in a champagne hue. The shorts had an elastic waistband and sat an inch or so below Katelyn’s belly button. They showcased her toned legs to perfection.

She paired the shorts with an equally revealing tank top. The look had a low-cut neckline that revealed a tantalizing amount of cleavage, and thin spaghetti straps that stretched over her shoulders. The neckline was lined with lace, adding a feminine touch to the piece, and the rest of the look was crafted from the same velvet material. Katelyn rolled up the bottom of the tank so her chiselled abs were on display.

She had one hand tangled in her dark locks, and in the other hand she held a bottle of CBD oil.

The second snap was taken from slightly further away and showed off more of Katelyn’s incredible legs. She flashed a smile at the camera as she posed on the bed, and her beauty look was neutral, with bold brows to frame her eyes and a soft nude hue on her lips.

She finished off the update, as she frequently does, with a short video clip that showed the process of obtaining the steamy photos. Her fans absolutely loved the smoking-hot snaps, and the post racked up over 13,100 likes within just one hour. It also received 660 comments from her fans.

“You are perfect!” one fan commented, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“You are hands down the most beautiful, sexy woman on IG,” another follower wrote.

“Spectacular. You look better everyday,” one fan added, and included two flame emoji in the comment.

“We are extremely privileged to behold such beauty,” another follower commented.

Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Katelyn showed off her toned physique in a unique tropical-printed bikini. She paired simple bikini bottoms with a cropped long-sleeved bikini top that showcased her curves to perfection.