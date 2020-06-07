Lisa Lanceford Rocks Blue Sports Bra And Black Shorts For Outdoor Fat Burn Workout

Lisa Lanceford took to Instagram on Sunday to demonstrate a fat-burning workout for her 2.1 million followers.

Dressed in a blue sports bra and a pair of black shorts, the British fitness trainer started the circuit with a set of jumping jacks which were followed by a series of butt kicks. For the latter exercise, she started with her hands behind her back and briskly hopped on each foot as she kicked her legs toward her glutes.

In the next video, Lisa performed an exercise that she called the “10 & 2” in her caption. To perform this move, she stood with feet shoulder-width apart and jumped from side to side, turning her body as she did so.

The fourth clip saw her tackle a set of high-knees. These required her to perform brisk single-leg hops as she raised her knees toward her chest.

And then, in the fifth and last video in the series, Lisa completed a set of “front and backs.” For this exercise, she alternated shuffling her feet forward and backwards as she lifted and lowered her arms.

In her caption, Lisa suggested doing each exercise for 40 seconds and to repeat the circuit four times.

The post racked up close to 5,000 likes in an hour and close to 50 Instagram users have commented on it so far. In the comments, some of Lisa’s fans seemed eager to attempt the workout.

“Keep it up girl!! Definitely gonna try this!” one person wrote.

“Definitely on the plan for today,” another person added before adding a duo of flexed bicep emoji to their comment.

“You make me dizzy Lizzy!!! But love your energy & knowledge!” a third Instagram user gushed.

A fourth fan showed their appreciation for Lisa’s other workout demonstrations as well.

“Hey, Lisa! I just started following you to gain some muscle mass,” they wrote. “I’ve been a long-distance runner for years and although I’m in great shape, all I do is cardio so I’ve been doing some workouts you show on your page and just love them. I’m excited to see some results. You look absolutely incredible.”

While Lisa focused on cardio in this post, she targetted her back muscles and biceps in a video series that she added to her Instagram page three days ago. During the series, Lisa knocked out a circuit that included lat pulldowns, bent over row⁣s, straight arm pulldowns, ⁣single-arm row⁣s, and seated bicep curls⁣.

“BACK & BICEPS! Two of my favorite muscle groups to train! Who else loves training these areas?” Lisa asked her fans in the caption.

The post has been liked more than 15,000 times since its upload and more than 250 Instagram users have commented on it.