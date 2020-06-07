Sarah Houchens Flashes Her Round Booty In Super-Sexy Pink Thong Bikini Bottoms: ‘Much Needed’

Sarah Houchens returned to her Instagram account over the weekend to share a racy new post with her loyal fans. The model flashed her curves while revealing that she was getting some much needed sunshine.

In the sexy snap, Sarah looked smoking hot as she rocked a mesh tie-dye crop top. The shirt featured short sleeves that flaunted her toned arms.

She paired the top with some tiny pink thong bikini bottoms. The garment rested high on her curvy hips and put her round booty on full display while also accentuated her tiny waist and long, lean legs. Fans also got a peek at her flat tummy in the shot. She accessorized the style with a ring on her finger.

Sarah posed with in a boat with her backside towards that camera for the photo. She sat on her knees while she placed her hands firmly in front of her for balance. She looked out over the water with a calm expression on her face. A blue sky and white clouds were also visible in the background.

Sarah wore her long, blond hair in sleek, straight strands that fell down her back and blew in the wind.

She also rocked a natural face of makeup. The application appeared to consist of thick lashes and black eyeliner, as well as a light dusting of eye shadow and sculpted brows. She seemed to accentuate her face with pink blush on the apples of her cheeks and a shimmering glow on her face.

Sarah’s over 905,000-plus followers didn’t hesitate to share their appreciation for the snap. The post raked in more than 24,000 likes in less than 24 hours after it was published to her account. Her admirers also flooded the comments section to share their opinion on the pic with over 440 messages.

“Love this pic so muchhh,” one follower wrote.

“Love this girl! Looking gorgeous,” another stated.

“WHAAAT such a BABE,” a third social media user gushed.

“Absolute perfection,” a fourth comment read.

The model is no stranger to sharing steamy snaps with her fans. She’s often seen sporting revealing ensembles such as tiny bathing suits, racy lingerie, and tiny tops in her online photos.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sarah got the pulses of her followers racing just last week when she showed some skin in a tiny snakeskin-print string bikini. That upload also proved to be a popular one. To date, the photo has reeled in more than 19,000 likes and over 370 comments.