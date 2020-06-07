New Jersey, Arizona, Mississippi, South Dakota Likely To Legalize Marijuana This November

A dozen states have marijuana-related initiatives on the ballot, but not all are expected to pass.

Marijuana legalization will be up for a vote in 12 states this November, and voters in 4 of those states are likely to pass those initiatives, The Motley Fool reported.

Cannabis and its derivatives are already legal in 33 states, according to Business Insider, in one form or another. In 11 of those states, it’s legal for recreational use, while in the remainder it’s legal for medical use. And of course, in some states, the medical program is stricter than it is in others.

When voters go to the polls this November, constituents in 12 states will vote on whether or not to bring the former number up to 45. However, Motley Fool writer Sean Williams predicted that 8 of those states will pass, at least for now. The remaining 4 are likely to get approval from the voters.

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

Mississippi, a Deep South and traditionally conservative state, may be considered by some to be the least likely of any place to legalize marijuana. Voters in the Magnolia State will consider a ballot, described by Williams as “roundabout,” that could legalize marijuana for medical use in one form or another.

First, voters will have to decide whether they’re on board with medical marijuana at all. Then, they’ll have to choose between two propositions: Initiative 65 and Initiative 65A. Initiative 65 allows patients with any of 20 qualifying conditions to get a recommendation for medical marijuana, while Initiative 65 only allows its use in terminally ill patients.

Williams didn’t speculate on which initiative will pass, but he’s bullish on legal marijuana becoming a thing in Mississippi, citing polls that show that 67 percent of voters in that state support legalizing medical cannabis.

In New Jersey, voters will consider whether or not to legalize recreational marijuana for adults 21 years of age or older, with an excise tax attached to all purchases. A Monmouth University poll released in April showed that 61% of Garden State voters support legalizing marijuana.

Thousands of miles away, in South Dakota, voters will consider both a medical-marijuana legalization initiative and a recreational-marijuana legalization initiative at the same time — the first of the 50 states to put both issues before the voters on the same ballot at the same time.

Constitutional Amendment A would legalize recreational marijuana and require the state’s legislature to pass laws allowing it by no later than April 1, 2022. Measure 26, on the other hand, would establish a medical marijuana program for patients with qualifying debilitating conditions.

Polling would indicate that Mount Rushmore State voters are more likely to support the medical initiative, said Williams.

Finally, there’s Arizona. Voters in the Grand Canyon State will consider no fewer than 5 different marijuana-related initiatives, at least one of which is likely to pass. Williams cites polling numbers that say that 65 percent of Arizona voters favor legalization for adult use of cannabis.