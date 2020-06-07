Dorit Kemsley Wears Sheer White Dress In Dance Party Video With Her Kids Jagger & Phoenix

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star wore a Chanel gown as she showed that she's got the moves like Jagger.

Dorit Kemsley posted a sweet video of her dancing with her kids, Jagger and Phoenix. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star had a dance party with her 6-year-old son and 4-year-old daughter and she shared it with her nearly 1 million Instagram followers.

In the video posted to her social media page, Dorit, 43, was wearing a stunning white sheer Chanel gown with a white a bodysuit underneath. The Bravo star had her hair pulled up into a high ponytail as she showed off her moves while wearing platform sandals as her adorable kids danced alongside her. The trio danced to the song, “Moves Like Jagger” by Maroon 5 and Christina Aguilera in the too-cute video.

In comments to the post, fans and famous friends, including fellow Real Housewives stars Gretchen Rossi and Lisa Rinna, reacted to Dorit’s dance party with her kids.

“You actually have moves Dorit!” one fan wrote.

“What wonderful memories you are creating! I’m sure they will always remember this,” another added.

“Your kids are so cute!!” a third fan wrote. “Jagger got the moves like Jagger!!”

“A fun mom that rocks Chanel so effortlessly. I love it,” another fan chimed in.

Dorit also shared still photos from the dance party. In a mini slideshow, the mom of two was seen striking a pose with her tykes before dancing with them. Another shot showed a close-up of little Phoenix, who was styled in a tulle shirt paired with a designer Moschino shirt with teddy bears on it.

Dorit captioned the post with a message about the innocence of children and that they just want to feel loved and safe. The Beverly Beach designer also used the Black Lives Matter hashtag #BLM as she wrote that black lives are important.

While most commenters were positive, with many thanking Dorit for using her platform to speak out about racism, she did get some criticism for her dress. Some commenters wrote that Dorit’s sheer outfit was inappropriate for a family barbecue.

While it is unclear where the video was taken, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans will recognize the Chanel dress as the outfit Dorit wore to Kyle Richards’ family-friendly dinner party that was shown on the most recent episode of the Bravo reality show. While the party featured cute touches like a bouncy house for the kids, long gowns were on the menu for the cast members of the Bravo reality show.