Katie Price Rocks Blue Sweatpants & A Neon Yellow Crop Top For Sexy At-Home Ensemble

British bombshell Katie Price thrilled her 2.1 million Instagram followers with her most recent post, a double update in which she flaunted her curvaceous figure in a cozy-looking yet sexy at-home ensemble. Katie didn’t include a geotag on the post, but she posed indoors in a neutral spot that featured large beige floor tiles underneath her and a cream-colored wall with molding for added architectural interest.

The neutral color palette of her surroundings provided the perfect opportunity for her colorful ensemble to sine. Katie perched atop a silver stool and showed off her curvaceous figure in the lounge attire. On her lower body, Katie wore a pair of bright blue sweatpants with a white drawstring waist. The sweatpants had a cuffed ankle and elastic waistband, and the fabric skimmed over Katie’s curves without clinging too tightly. However, the look still managed to show off her toned legs.

She paired the sweatpants with a neon yellow crop top that likewise had an elastic hem on the bottom, adding to the casual vibe of the look. The crop top was sleeveless and Katie stretched her arms above her head in a pose that accentuated her curves. The top showed off her toned stomach, and a hint of cleavage was likely also on display, although Katie’s brunette locks obscured some of her chest.

Her long hair cascaded down her chest in a sleek style, reaching all the way to her waist. She finished off the ensemble with a pair of bright yellow sneakers as she posed inside.

In the second snap, she lowered her arms so that both her hands were resting on her thighs. She lowered her gaze as well, allowing her fans to get a glimpse of what looked like a metallic purple eyeshadow look. She also seemed to be wearing a soft pink hue on her lips.

Katie’s fans absolutely loved the double update, and the post received over 14,700 likes within five hours, as well as 284 comments.

“What do you do to get that tan?” one fan asked, followed by a heart eyes emoji, loving Katie’s bronzed skin.

“You look beautiful,” another follower wrote.

“Loving the colours. You always look lush,” yet another fan commented.

“Happy Sunday indeed! Loving the outfit,” one fan wrote, referencing Katie’s caption as well as complimenting her style.

Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Katie shared a series of shots in which she rocked a pair of tight blue leggings and a matching long-sleeved crop top. The outfit showed off her stunning figure, and she added her own style twist by pairing the athletic gear with some sunglasses and silver glitter sneakers.