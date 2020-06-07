Donald Trump Has ‘Drifted Away’ From The Constitution, Colin Powell Says

Former Republican Secretary of State Colin Powell blasted President Donald Trump on Sunday, saying he had “drifted away” from the constitution, according to CNN. Powell appeared on State of the Union with Jake Tapper and explained why he was unhappy with the way the president is comporting himself, especially when it comes to his handling of the George Floyd and Black Lives Matter protests.

Powell added that he’s proud that a number of former generals, admirals, and diplomats have said their opinions on Trump’s response to the protests. He also said he hasn’t issued a public statement condemning the president because he felt he’s made it clear he doesn’t approve of what Trump has been doing since 2016.

Powell said he believes the massive protests that have erupted around the country are a sign the public is “getting wise” in regard to Trump. He added that he doesn’t think the country is going to put up with it anymore.

Powell was referencing a number of interviews and letters from former members of the Trump administration. Former Defense Secretary James Mattis issued a statement that was published in The Atlantic in which he said Trump “doesn’t even pretend to try,” to unite the country. Instead, Mattis said, the president is engaging in a deliberate effort to try and divide the nation. Mattis also claimed that Trump is lacking when it comes to “mature leadership.”

A few days after Mattis’ statement, Trump’s former Chief of Staff, John Kelly, said he agreed with the general. He added that he had some concerns the “partisanship has gotten out of hand,” and said there was far too much tribalism in the White House.

Powell was asked by Tapper if he agreed with Mattis’ comments. He replied there really wasn’t any way he couldn’t.

“Look what he has done to divide us. I agree with all of my former colleagues.”

Powell added that he believes the country’s standing in the eyes of the rest of the world has been “demonized.” He said people from all over the globe are looking at what’s going on in the United States. According to him, people in other countries know the protests are justified and should not be criticized, but then Trump came out with public statements calling the protesters thugs and looters. Powell also took exception to Trump evoking George Floyd’s name in a recent press conference.

All of those actions, the former Secretary of State said, have led him to lend his support to Joe Biden. Powell didn’t say how he would support Biden’s run for president beyond voting for him, but he did appear at a few campaign stops with Barack Obama when the former president was running for reelection.