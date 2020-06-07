Bella Araujo Shows Off Killer Curves In White Booty Shorts And Skintight Top

Internet sensation Bella Araujo sent fans into a frenzy after she shared a stunning new snapshot of herself on social media late Saturday night. The bombshell posted the new content for her 2.5 million followers on her Instagram account, and it became a hit.

The 29-year-old — who is from Manaus, Brazil — photographed herself with her cellphone inside what appeared to be a retail shop, as racks of clothes filled the background behind her. Bella took center stage as she stood directly in front of the mirror. She exuded a sultry vibe while she popped her backside out and pouted a bit. She directed her gaze straight into her phone’s screen.

Her long blond hair, which featured highlights and dark roots, was styled straight as it cascaded down to her derriere.

Bella also appeared to be sporting a full face of makeup that elevated her look to a more glamorous level. The application seemingly included a full coverage foundation, a peach blush, sculpted eyebrows, eyeshadow, a bold eyeliner, a red lipstick, bronzer, and mascara.

It was her killer curves that stole the show, though, as she flaunted them with a revealing-but-stylish ensemble.

Bella opted for a turquoise-colored top that featured long sleeves. The garment tightly hugged her figure, highlighting her voluptuous assets. The top also helped to display her chiseled core as it was quite cropped, reaching just below her chest.

The model paired the vibrant garment with a pair of white booty shorts. The tiny bottoms did not leave much to the imagination as they barely covered her backside, showing off her bodacious derriere, curvaceous hips, and thighs.

Bella accessorized the eye-catching look with a chunky gold bracelet on her left wrist.

She revealed in the post that the photo was taken in Manaus, Brazil.

Meanwhile, she took to the post’s caption to simply share a few emoji, possibly to express how she was feeling in the snapshot.

The sexy image was met with a great deal of approval and support from Bella’s fans, amassing more than 47,600 likes since going live. An additional 780 followers also headed to the comments section to shower the model with compliments and praise about her flawless figure, good looks, and daring outfit.

“Looking gorgeous,” one user wrote.

“Sexy,” a second fan added.

“Divine,” a third admirer asserted in Spanish.

“So beautiful,” a fourth follower chimed in.

Bella has taken to social media to post a number of smoking-hot shots of herself recently. Just yesterday, on June 6, she dazzled her fans after she rocked a beautiful violet dress that flaunted her physique, per The Inquisitr.