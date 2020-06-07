Monica Huldt Flaunts Derrière In Tie-Dye Bikini: ‘Sunday Bumday’

Monica Huldt put her fabulous curves on display in her lastest Instagram share. The model took to the photo-sharing app to give her fans a nice look at her backside while wearing a tie-dye bikini that left little to the imagination.

Monica’s update was a single photo that captured her standing outside in what appeared to be a backyard. The geotag indicated that she was in Santa Monica, California. She stood in the shade of a tree while bushes and tall grass lined one edge of the yard. The sky was blue, and it looked like a gorgeous day to enjoy being outside.

The model’s bikini was pink and white. The sexy number had clear plastic straps, making it look even smaller than it actually was. The top appeared to have triangle-shaped cups, which did not fully cover her breasts as some underboob peeked out from the bottom. The bottoms were a tiny thong that put plenty of skin on display.

The picture featured Monica from behind at a slight angle. She posed with her hands on top of her head as she looked over her shoulder. The model glanced at the camera with a sultry expression on her face. The stance gave her fans a nice look at her booty. She stood with one leg slightly forward, accentuating her curvy hips. The clear straps dug into her skin around her waist, drawing the ye to her hourglass shape. She also showed off her flat abs as she turned her torso to look back. In addition, she flashed her side boob.

Monica’s hair cascaded in loose waves down her back. She appeared to be wearing makeup that included sculpted brows, smoky eye shadow, thick lashes, and contoured cheeks.

In the post’s caption, Monica plugged her subscription site, while also mentioning her derrière.

Many of her fans flocked to the comments section to rave over how hot she looked in the snap.

“Happy Sunday Funday [sic] Monica Absolutely amazing body,” one Instagram user commented.

“Wow the weather looks awesome, and the curves,” quipped a second admirer.

“Very beautiful and very sexy,” a third follower chimed in.

Monica is known by her followers for sharing lots of skin on social media. The model’s Instagram page suggests that is somewhat a pro when it comes to titillating content. Last month, she sent temperatures rising when she shared a snap that featured her rocking a set of pink lingerie with a pair of nude stockings.