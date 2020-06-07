Arianny Celeste Stuns In A Floral Dress & Cowboy Boots For A Breathtaking Instagram Update

UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste thrilled her 3.3 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a breathtaking shot taken outdoors that showcased her beauty to perfection. The picture was taken by photographer and actor Taylor King, who Arianny made sure to tag in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post.

The shot was captured in Joshua Tree National Park, as the geotag indicated. Arianny stood in the middle of what seemed like a field that stretched out to the horizon, with bushes and shrubs dotting the landscape. The sun appeared to be setting as the sky incorporated peach tones and vibrant orange hues.

Arianny wore a short-sleeved floral dress that had ruffled details along the sleeves and waist. She posed with her back to the camera, so the front of the look wasn’t visible. The back of the garment was a maxi length, and Arianny took advantage of her outdoor setting by allowing the skirt of her dress to blow out behind her. The pose showed off her toned legs, and she finished off her ensemble with a pair of cowboy boots.

Arianny didn’t mention where her dress came from, but the look skimmed over her toned physique without clinging too tightly. The garment had a stunning floral pattern on a white background, and looked gorgeous on Arianny’s fit figure.

Her long brunette locks tumbled down her back in an effortless style and blew slightly in the wind. She turned her face to the side, allowing the camera to capture her in profile. The faraway perspective meant that Arianny’s beauty look wasn’t visible, and the photo simply showed off her natural beauty, as well as the natural beauty of the landscape around her.

Her followers absolutely loved the gorgeous shot, and the post received over 15,900 likes within 13 hours. It also racked up 194 comments from her eager fans, who showered her with compliments in the comments section.

“Incredible, incredible, incredible!” one fan exclaimed.

“As always you look stunning,” another follower wrote.

“How is this photo so perfect?” one fan commented, captivated by the amazing shot.

“What a view,” one fan wrote, followed by an emoji, not bothering to specify whether the comment was in reference to the scenery or to Arianny herself.

Just last month, as The Inquisitr reported, Arianny shared a series of snaps that were taken out in the desert, as the geotag of the post specified. She rocked black booty shorts, a cowboy hat, and cowboy boots embellished with fringe in the series of gorgeous black-and-white pictures.