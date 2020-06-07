Suzy Cortez Rocks Smoking-Hot Corset Top & Louis Vuitton Face Mask In Steamy New Snap

Suzy Cortez wowed her Instagram followers yesterday when she shared a photo of herself in a corset top and tiny shorts. The June 6 upload has earned the Brazilian-born beauty a ton of attention from her 2.2 million followers.

The hot new shot captured the model posed directly in front of the camera. She did not use a geotag to indicate her precise location, but she knelt in front of the lens, cocking her head slightly to the side. Suzy leaned forward and tugged at the shirt that was tied around her waist. It looked like she was positioned in front of a set of sliding glass doors but it wasn’t the background that her fans paid attention to — it was Suzy’s gym-honed figure that generated plenty of buzz.

The model rocked a simple black corset top with floss-like straps that stretched over her toned arms. The piece had a straight neckline, and its tight fit pushed up her chest, causing her ample bust to nearly come spilling out the top. The top also had a lace-up detail in the middle with small grommets that a set of ties wove in and out of.

The lower half of her ensemble was just as sexy. Suzy sported a pair of Daisy Dukes that were almost as small as a pair of panties. The snug fit hugged her waist and helped to accentuate her trim midsection. Meanwhile, the piece’s dangerously high cut left her bronze legs well on display. Suzy appeared to be digging the denim look as she rocked a light-wash denim shirt around her waist. The garment was almost a perfect match to her scandalous shorts.

Suzy did not add any jewelry to her smoking-hot attire, but she did rock a few other accessories. The model sported a chic brown face mask with the recognizable Louis Vuitton print patterned on its front. She covered up the rest of her face with a pair of boxy glasses. The accessory had reflective lenses and tortoiseshell frames that complemented the color on her face mask.

Suzy’s fans have gone wild for the shot so far. It’s already garnered over 24,000 likes and 259 comments in under 24 hours. About half of her fans commented in Portuguese and the other half in English.

“Suzycortez is an absolutely and highly talented true star,” one follower gushed alongside a series of red hearts and heart-eye emoji.

“My heart cannot handle a beauty like yours,” a second social media user raved.

“Good afternoon to you too, miss,” another fan commented in reply to the model’s caption.