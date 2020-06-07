Tarsha Whitmore Flaunts Her Curvaceous Figure In Sexy Black Lace Lingerie

In her latest Instagram post, bombshell Tarsha Whitmore thrilled her 841,000 Instagram followers with a sizzling snap in which she rocked sexy black lace lingerie. The picture was taken in Brisbane City, Australia, according to the geotag of the post.

Though Tarsha’s ensemble showcased her curvaceous figure, she also wanted to draw attention to her beauty look. Tarsha tagged Hair Heaven Emporium, a salon, and Cosmetic Brows & Co, a cosmetic tattooist and microblading specialist, in the picture itself as well as the caption of the post. She mentioned in the caption that the two Australian businesses were to thank for her glamorous look.

Tarsha posed indoors and perched atop a table, with her luxurious surroundings visible in the background. Her curves were on full display in a black lace lingerie top which had short sleeves and a scandalously low-cut neckline that revealed a serious amount of cleavage. The entire garment was crafted from a delicate lace, and clung to Tarsha’s physique as though it had been painted on.

She paired the unique lingerie top with high-waisted bottoms that came to well above her belly button, accentuating her hourglass physique. The bottoms were also high-cut on the sides, elongating her legs.

Tarsha held a mug in one hand as she gazed at the camera with her buxom figure on full display.

Tarsha’s long locks were parted in the middle and pulled up in a messy bun, although she left several strands out to frame her face on either side. Her beauty look was glamorous, with what looked like a generous amount of bronzer to sculpt her cheekbones, a soft pink gloss on her slightly parted lips, and long lashes paired with bold brows to highlight her eyes.

Tarsha kept the accessories to a minimum, wearing a delicate necklace and a few rings as she posed for the snap. Her followers loved the smoking-hot shot, and the post racked up over 17,400 likes within three hours. It also received 223 comments from her eager fans in the same time span.

“Wow your figure is literally perfect,” one fan wrote, captivated by Tarsha’s curves.

“I wanna marry you right now,” one follower flirtatiously commented.

“So beautiful and sexy,” another fan commented, followed by a trio of flame emoji.

“Sexy sassy and extremely stunning,” another follower wrote.

Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Tarsha shared a double update taken while she was out and about in Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia. She rocked a pair of black sweatpants and a scandalously skimpy crop top as she perched on a curb and showcased her beauty and body.