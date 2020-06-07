John Stamos & 2-Year-Old Son Watch ‘Coming Together: Standing Up To Racism’ In Touching Photo

The 'Fuller House' star watched an important television special with his son Billy.

John Stamos shared a touching photo as he watched an important TV special with his 2-year-old son, Billy. The Fuller House alum, 56, posted a pic to Instagram as he watched Coming Together: Standing Up to Racism – A CNN/Sesame Street Town Hall for Kids and Families with his little boy on Saturday morning.

In a photo shared with his 3.4 million followers, Stamos and his son were pictured from behind as they watched the powerful television special in their California home. On the TV screen, the familiar face of Sesame Street character Big Bird was seen as he spoke to his young audience about racism. Stamos’ son appeared to be intently watching the famous TV bird as he spoke about what is going on in the world in a way that young viewers could understand.

In the caption to the pic, Stamos thanked the network and the iconic children’s television show for presenting the kid-friendly program that also featured Sesame Street characters Elmo and Abby Cadabby.

In comments to the photo, fans thanked Stamos for promoting the important topic. Others noted that Stamos’ poignant moment with his son took them back to his days on Full House when his character, Uncle Jesse, would share teachable moments with little Michelle Tanner (Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen).

“Thank you for raising them right,” one fan wrote to Stamos.

“You should have another little one John! You are such a good dad,” another supporter added.

“Abby Cadabby made me cry,” a third follower wrote. “Actually, a lot of things have made me cry this last week.”

The hour-long special that Stamos watched with his son focused on racism and the current protests going on nationwide in the aftermath of the tragic death of George Floyd, who was a victim of police brutality in Minneapolis last month.

The TV special started with Sesame Street’s Elmo and his dad, Louie, as the elder monster explained to his son what a “protest” is. Louie then told his son that racism —”when people treat other people unfairly because of the way they look or the color of the skin” – is a huge problem in our country.

“The color of their skin? Elmo doesn’t understand, Daddy. Elmo has friends with different types of skin and fur too—black, brown, tan, purple…,” the young Sesame Street character said, per E! News.

After Louie told his son that “not all streets are like ‘Sesame Street,'” the father and son vowed that they want to help end racism.