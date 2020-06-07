Fitness Model Lauren Simpson Flaunts Killer Physique In New HIIT Workout

Fitness model Lauren Simpson added her latest workout to her large Instagram collection on Sunday, June 7. The workout featured a full-body HIIT routine that gave viewers an eyeful of her killer physique.

For the workout, Lauren chose an outfit that emphasized her chiseled muscles and natural curves. On her upper half she wore a gray bra with a white cheetah print and pink satin shoulder straps. The top left the model’s sculpted arms, shoulders, and upper back exposed. On her lower half, the fitness trainer wore a pair of spandex leggings in the same color and pattern as the top. They also included patches of beige material that wrapped around the thighs and calves. The leggings rose high on her hips and contoured to her shapely backside and muscular thighs. A gap between the top and bottoms showed off the model’s enviable abs.

Lauren completed the outfit with a pair of white sneakers while her platinum blond tresses were pulled back into a ponytail that trailed down her back to her waist. She pinned back her bangs with a bobby pin to keep her hair from bothering her during the workout. The model also appeared to have made up her face with black mascara, eyeliner, and pink lip gloss.

The workout consisted of eight exercises, each featured in a separate video clip in the post. Lauren performed the exercises in an outdoor space on a wooden deck. She used a white exercise mat, a pair of wooden dumbbells, and a resistance band for equipment.

The model began her workout with a series of elevated heels with goblet squats. She moved into DB swings in the second video and followed up in the third with glute bridges with chest presses. The fourth exercise in the circuit was lunge pulses to jumps. Lauren then demonstrated plank leg lifts to lateral taps and burpees. The final two exercises in the routine were single leg hip thrusts and DB alt snatches.

In the caption of the post, Lauren told her 1.9 million followers that she doesn’t often train with high-intensity workouts but recently has been enjoying the full-body burners. She guaranteed that the workout would hit their entire body and leave them a sweaty mess after.

The post earned several thousand likes and dozens of comments within the first hour of appearing on the photo-sharing site.

“Oh I love this one Lauren,” one of the model’s followers wrote in the comments section.

“How do you manage to make everything look so darn good?!?!?,” another fan wrote.