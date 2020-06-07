Alyssa Lavonne Flaunts Smoking-Hot Body In Black Lace Teddy

Alyssa Lavonne treated her Instagram followers to a sexy treat on Sunday morning. The model shared a photo that featured her looking smoking hot in a tiny teddy while she posed in her bedroom.

Alyssa’s sultry post, which can be seen on her Instagram page, consisted of a single photo that featured her rocking the revealing lingerie as she posed on her bed. The geotag indicated that she was in Las Vegas, Nevada, for the photoshoot.

The model’s teddy — what little there was to it — was black. The titillating garment was made of lace, which allowed plenty of her skin to peek through. It had a halter-style neck which attached to triangle-shaped cups that flashed plenty of cleavage. The front of the number tapered down to a thin piece of lace, showing off her flat tummy. The lingerie featured a lace ribbon around her waist and another ribbon around her hips. The bottom portion of the teddy was a triangle piece of lace.

Alyssa was on her knees with her legs slightly spread. She leaned on her hands, which were between her legs, and gazed at the camera seductively. The pose gave her followers a nice look at her voluptuous chest as well as her shapely thighs. The curve of her hip was also prominent. The model’s tan skin also looked smooth and flawless.

Alyssa’s hair was tossed over to one side, cascading over her shoulder in waves. She appeared to go with a natural and light makeup application, letting her beauty shine through. She looked to be wearing a light application of mascara on her eyelashes and a nude gloss on her lips.

In the caption, Alyssa mentioned bedtime.

Judging from the amount of heart and flame emoji left in the comments section, her fans loved the photo.

Some of her admirers took a moment to give the post some love.

“Nothing is more sexy than u in bed in lingerie,” quipped one fan.

“Wowowow [sic] such beauty at it’s best and finest in black lingerie,” a second Instagram user gushed.

“Wow you are looking so sexy,” a third follower wrote.

“The sweetest face with the sexiest look,” a fourth admirer agreed.

Alyssa likes to entertain her followers with content that features her wearing a variety of flirty outfits. From dresses to skimpy bikinis, she looks good in it all. She has even been known to push Instagram’s nudity policy with pictures that show her posing semi-nude, like the one in which she wore nothing but a hat and a bit of tape.