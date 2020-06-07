Hilde Osland Looks Angelic With A New ‘Halo’ In A Bedroom Selfie

Norwegian bombshell Hilde Osland stunned her 3.4 million Instagram followers after posting a gorgeous selfie in bed.

In the shot, Osland was laying down on a white comforter while looking at the camera. Her long blond locks were styled into soft waves and were spread out around her shoulders. Small blue hydrangea flowers were scattered throughout her hair to add a slight ephemeral look to the shot.

Osland posed by looking straight into the camera with her arm up so that it looked like the shot was taken from above. The other hand was gracefully placed by her shoulder.

Her makeup consisted of soft brows, what appeared to be the smallest swipe of brown eyeshadow, and mascara. She also looked to have a hint of blush on her cheekbones and a matte lip. Last but not least, she sported a bright white manicure.

The Australian-based beauty wore a series of stacked gold necklaces that perfectly complemented her sun-kissed skin. The four necklaces were all in a choker style, with three consisting of simple chains and the fourth with a bar detail.

In addition to the necklaces, Osland also wore two pairs of gold hoop earrings on each ear.

Osland wore a pink ribbed shirt to complete the look. The garment was made from trendy ribbed fabric and featured a deep v-neck to offer fans a glimpse of her décolletage. Tortoiseshell buttons fastened the top.

In her caption, Osland explained that she had gotten a new “halo.” However, the term actually had to do with hair styling, though fans were quick to offer puns on the word based on the angelic looking shot.

Followers went wild over the new upload, and awarded the shot over 13,000 likes and more than 250 comments in under half an hour.

“You look like a princess,” one fan raved, adding three heart-eye face emoji to emphasize the statement.

“Absolutely gorgeous darling,” added a second, along with two red lip symbols.

“Most SPECTACULARLY BEAUTIFUL LADY on EARTH,” exclaimed a third lovestruck follower, with four red hearts.

“Stunning,” echoed a fourth, concluding the comment with a red heart, fire symbol, heart-eye face and kissing face emoji.

In addition to the selfie, Osland also added a shot of her new hair extensions for a double-picture update.

Osland, who first rose to fame thanks to her sizzling snowboarding shots, is no stranger to wowing her fans.

Recently, she dazzled followers after modeling a daring lace up bodysuit and jeans, as was previously covered by The Inquisitr.