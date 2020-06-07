Vegan Model Anais Zanotti Shows Off Insane Body In Full-Body Workout Videos

Anais Zanotti looked fierce and in top form when she recently shared a full-body workout on Instagram. She shared seven exercise clips with her hordes of fans to inspire them to keep fit.

The model took to social media over the weekend wearing some sexy athleisure wear. She flaunted her toned physique in a sports bra and tight leggings that clung to her body like a second skin.

The French-born model looked smoking hot in a black sports bra that could double as a crop top. The top had a plunging neckline that exposed her generous cleavage, muscled shoulders, and toned arm muscles. The sports bra had a thick underband in the front, while the popular racerback style offered additional support.

Anais’ animal-print tights were on-trend and showed off her sculpted booty and thighs. They also allowed her a range of movement as she completed each strenuous exercise.

Anais styled her hair away from her face. She wore a high ponytail and her only visible accessories were a pair of wrist weights. She performed the exercises in a lush garden next to a large pool.

The vegan model often promotes a healthy lifestyle. In her caption, she talked about prioritizing health above social media or tv, and encouraged her followers to do the 20 to 30-minute routine.

She posted the workout routine which involved some basic equipment including a kettle ball, a skipping rope, a heavy rope, and a pull-up bar. However, Anais promised that the workout burned a “ton of calories.”

In the first exercise, she did a push-up before jumping to a full squat and doing a front press with a small kettle ball. She then moved on to a reverse lunge with a pair of dumbbells, put both feet together, and raised the weights above her head in an overhead press.

The 34-year-old also showed off her insane upper body strength by doing pull-ups on a bar and more exercises with the dumbbell. She then switched it up with the battle rope and skipped for 45 seconds using an ordinary skipping rope. Anais finished off the routine by doing a wall mountain climber. In the background, her cat looked unimpressed by all her physical exertion.

As always, her fans loved the workout videos. They engaged with the fitness trainer by liking her post, while others took to the comments section to air their thoughts.

“You got a great place to get in workouts,” one fan mentioned.

Another follower thought that Anais was “so fit and athletic.”

A third Instagram user waxed lyrical about the clips.

“Wow, great workout video. I love it. You’re the best always, dear fitness queen,” they gushed.