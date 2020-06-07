‘Siesta Key’ Stars Alyssa Salerno & Alex Kompothecras Pose For Stunning Photo Ahead Of Their Baby Girl’s Birth

The MTV stars share a breathtaking baby bump pic as they await the arrival of their little princess.

Siesta Key stars Alyssa Salerno & Alex Kompothecras posed for a stunning photo just ahead of the arrival of their first child.

Six months after sharing their pregnancy news with fans, the MTV lovebirds were photographed looking happy and in love as they prepare for Alyssa to give birth to their baby girl.

In a breathtaking black and white photo shared to Alyssa’s Instagram page, the mom-to-be and her man were pictured laying on the floor. Alyssa wore a long-sleeve black crop top that exposed her third-trimester baby belly as Alex, who was also dressed in black, sweetly kissed her on the forehead as he held her hands.

In the caption to the photo, Alyssa wrote that she loves Alex with all of her “belly.” The gorgeous salon owner added that she would have said she loves her man with all her heart but that her belly is bigger. In a sweet comment to the post, Alex told Alyssa that he loves her “more.”

Fans also reacted to the photo posted just days before Alyssa and Alex will welcome their little princess.

“THIS IS SO ADORABLE! PICTURE PERFECT FAMILY,” one fan wrote.

“Alyssa! ” another added. “You’re going to be an amazing Mommy & by the looks of it your man will be a great Daddy too, I see all the love in this photo!”

Other fans noted that Alex has finally met his soulmate with Alyssa. Some fans pointed out that the relationship is perfect because the two were best friends for years before they ever started dating.

“[Alex Kompo] precious!” one fan wrote. “A healthy relationship finally! You seem happier and better than ever. All you needed was a fun & confident beautiful little lady!”

Siesta Key fans know that Alex’s healthy relationship with Alyssa was a long time coming. The Florida party boy was previously known for his wild ways, especially when he was dating his Siesta Key co-star Juliette Porter.

Shortly after Alex and Alyssa’s surprising pregnancy news was announced in December, Juliette told Entertainment Tonight that she hopes Alex has changed for good as he prepares to become a father. She also admitted that she always thought Alex would be a “great” dad and she admitted that Alyssa is “really good” for him.

“She’s definitely calmer than I am and in ways, I think she, like, accepts more things than I do,” Juliette said of Alyssa. “I wish him the best and, you know, this is his path now and I hope that everything works out for him.”