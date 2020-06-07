Rianna Conner Carpenter Leaves Very Little To The Imagination In An Extremely Tiny Bikini

American Playboy model Rianna Conner Carpenter took to her Instagram page on Sunday morning and sent temperatures soaring by posting a very racy snapshot.

In the pic, Rianna could be seen rocking a dangerously tiny, metallic pink bikini that struggled to contain her ample assets. The tiny bikini top featured triangular cups that could only cover her nipples. The cups were held together with thin pink strings that ran across her breasts and tied behind her neck. She teamed the top with an equally skimpy thong that she tugged at to show off a glimpse of her nether region. The risque ensemble allowed Rianna to show off her perky breasts, taut stomach, sculpted abs and her lean thighs. The NSFW pic can be viewed on Instagram.

She sported a full face of makeup to complement the metallic bikini. The application seemingly featured some foundation and a dark mauve shade of lipstick that accentuated her luscious pout. It looked like she dusted her cheeks with a pink blush, opted for a brown eyeshadow, heavily lined eyes, a thick coat of mascara, and dark, well-defined eyebrows. To spice things up, she also applied shimmer all over her body.

She loosely tied her blond tresses and let her locks fall over her back. She ditched jewelry so as not to take away the attention from the raunchy bathing suit.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured somewhere in Las Vegas, Nevada. To pose, she could be seen sitting on a chair, next to the window of a building. It was an outdoor shoot as another building and some trees could be seen in the background.

In the caption, she invited her fans to join her Only Fans account free of charge. Within less than 30 minutes of going live, the picture amassed more than 4,000 likes. In addition to that, many of her followers took to the comments section and posted over a hundred messages.

“And whatever happens in Vegas stays in Vegas. I hope you are having a fantastic time!” one of her fans commented on the snapshot.

“Wow, you are so perfect, from head to toe!!” another user chimed in.

“Damn, so gorgeous. I hope you have a great night. Love you,” a third admirer remarked.

“My heart is beating so fast after looking at this picture!!!” a fourth follower wrote.

Apart from her regular fans and followers, the snap was also liked by many of Rianna’s fellow models and influencers, including Pandora Blue and Amanda Nicole.

Rianna is a pro when it comes to teasing her fans with her skin-baring, naughty snapshots and videos. Not too long ago, she shared a hot pic in which she could be seen rocking a skimpy thong. And instead of wearing a bra top, she only used star-shaped pasties to censor her nipples.