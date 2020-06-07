Josefine Forsberg Rocks Black Sports Bra And Sexy Bottoms In New Post

Swedish lingerie and swimsuit model Josefine Forsberg took to her Instagram page on Saturday and treated her 1 million followers to a set of hot snapshots.

In the snaps, Josefine could be seen rocking a black sports bra that featured a low-cut neckline and a racerback design. The skimpy ensemble allowed her to show off a glimpse of her cleavage. She teamed the bra with a pair of matching, high-waist panties that perfectly accentuated her booty. The band of the bra and the panties had the name of the brand, Frank Dandy, printed on them. She completed her attire with a pair of white sneakers.

The risque ensemble enabled Josefine to put her pert booty, sexy legs, and rock-hard abs on a full display.

She wore her blond tresses down and let her locks cascade over her shoulder and back. In terms of jewelry, she kept it simple and only opted for an assortment of rings.

According to the geotag, the snaps were captured in Stockholm, Sweden. The photoshoot took place in the woods, and to the delight of her fans, she posted not one, not two, but five pics from the shoot.

In the first pic, she could be seen standing with her legs spread apart. She turned her head away from the camera and tugged at her bottoms. In the second and third snaps, she turned her back toward the camera to show off her pert derriere. In the fourth photo, Josefine struck a side pose to flaunt a glimpse of her sideboob. Finally, the fifth and last picture also captured her backside as she walked toward the woods and away from the camera.

In the caption, she wished her fans a happy Swedish National Day and invited her fans to visit the Frank Dandy website to avail a 50 percent discount.

Within 13 hours of going live, the snaps garnered more than 13,000 likes. In addition to that, many of her ardent followers flocked to the comments section and posted about a hundred messages to praise Josefine’s hot body.

“Looking unbelievably pretty, you gorgeous lady,” one of her fans commented on the picture.

“Wow, what a magnificent photoshoot. Very cool and beautiful!” another user chimed in.

“Swedish forest and Sweden’s finest! Just wow!!” a third follower remarked.

Apart from her regular fans and followers, the snap was also liked by many of Josefine’s fellow models and influencers, including Eri Anton, Elisabetta Galimi, and Rebecka Genc.

Josefine teases her fans with her skin-baring snaps quite often. As The Inquisitr previously pointed out, a few months ago, she shared a set of snaps in which she rocked a very short denim jacket that she teamed with a pair of cropped jeans. To spice things up, she ditched her bra and showed off an ample amount of underboob.