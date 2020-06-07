Viki Odintcova Poses With Butterfly Wings While Sizzling In A Revealing Bodysuit

Russian bombshell Viki Odintcova stunned her 5.1 million Instagram followers with a new post where she wore a revealing bodysuit, in addition to adding colorful CGI butterfly wings.

The one-piece was a light mauve color which perfectly complemented the model’s sun-kissed skin. The garment was a sleeveless style with a deep scoop in the back, showing off Odintcova’s toned shoulders and arms. Though Odintcova did not turn to face the camera straight-on, it appeared to feature a scooped neckline in the front as well.

The bottom of the bodysuit featured a cheeky cut in the back that flaunted her pert posterior, leaving little of her derrière to the imagination.

The rest of the look continued the same casual vein. In fact, it looked as if Odintcova might have just come from the shower before filming her clip. Her hair was slightly damp and completely un-styled so that her brunette locks had a bed-head vibe. In addition, she appeared to be wearing little — if any — makeup, letting her natural beauty shine through. She did not wear any accessories.

Odintcova posed in the short clip by angling her body sideways to the camera. By using a filter, she was able to give herself multi-colored butterfly wings. She started the video with one hand by her hair and seductively dipping her chin beneath her shoulder. Odintcova then dropped her hand and tilted her head back, offering her fans a sultry pout.

The video appeared to be filmed in a bedroom, with Odintcova sitting on a bed. The location was geo-tagged as Moscow, Russia.

Fans went wild over the latest upload, awarding it around 103,000 likes and more than 750 comments.

“Haters are gonna say those wings are [photoshopped],” joked one fan, adding both a wide grinning face emoji and the laughing-crying symbol.

“Searching desperately for my butterfly net. Absolutely beautiful,” teased a second lovestruck follower.

“So beautiful,” raved a third, emphasizing the sentiment with a red heart.

“As always, you are extremely beautiful and enchanting,” sweetly concluded a fourth.

The new video comes shortly after Odintcova floored her fans by posting a throwback shot from Bali where she wore the tiniest black two piece swim set.

Odintcova originally rose to fame as a member of Mavrin Models. Mavrin is also known to represent other famous social media stars, such as Nata Lee. As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, the blond bombshell recently earned over 305,000 likes after modeling a red wig and revealing black bra.