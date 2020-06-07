Karina Ramos Sizzles In An Aqua-Colored Bikini On Instagram, Shows Off Her Perfect Abs

Costa Rican model Karina Ramos went online on Saturday and treated her fans to a set of hot bikini pictures.

In the pics, Karina — who gained fame after representing her country at the Miss Universe pageant — could be seen rocking a skimpy, aqua-colored bikini that allowed her to show off some serious skin. The bikini top featured a strapless design and rectangular cups held together with two thin strings that ran across her chest and tied at the back. The risque ensemble put a glimpse of Karina’s perky breasts on full display.

She teamed the top with equally skimpy string bikini bottoms that she pulled up high on her hips to draw attention toward her sculpted abs and taut stomach. The attire also enabled Karina to flaunt her long, lean legs.

She appeared to have applied a full face of makeup. The application featured some foundation, a mocha shade of lipstick, lined eyes, and defined eyebrows. She wore her tresses in a high ponytail and let her locks cascade over her back. In terms of jewelry, Karina opted for a pair of tiny silver hoop earrings and a delicate pendant that rested at the base of her throat, thus accentuating her flawless décolletage.

To the excitement of her fans, she shared not one, not two, but three snapshots from the photoshoot. She posed along with her dog.

In the first picture, the dog could be seen sitting atop her shoulder, while Karina slightly bent forward, looked toward the dog, and flashed her smile. In the second pic, she could be seen resting her arms on a wooden counter while stretching and bending her body. She flashed a smile and closed her eyes while her dog licked her face. In the third and final photo, Karina struck a side pose, slightly bent her legs, closed her eyes, and hugged her dog.

She included a caption in Spanish, and according to a Google translation, she expressed the joy of being a pet owner, stating that her dog’s presence brings extreme happiness in her life.

Within eight hours of posting, the snaps amassed more than 24,000 likes and 170-plus comments.

“As usual, you look incredibly hot and beautiful,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“What an amazing, tanned body. Love it,” another user chimed in.

“You are the most beautiful woman in Costa Rica! And I love your smile,” a third admirer remarked.

“You are right, pets make our world so much better. You look gorgeous, btw,” a fourth follower wrote.

Karina treats her fans to her hot pics almost every week. Not too long ago, she shared a sexy snap in which she was featured rocking a revealing black bathing suit while walking down the runway at the Miami Fashion Week.