Lisa Rinna Shows Off Quirky Dance Moves In New Video

Lisa Rinna showed off her signature dance moves in the most recent video on her Instagram page.

In the shared clip, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member rocked a black tank top, leggings, and baseball cap for her party for one.

With “Let’s Get Loud” by Jennifer Lopez playing in the background, Lisa shook her hips from side to side as she swung her forearms in a circular motion.

Later, with what appeared to be a new burst of energy, she started pointing in the air to the beat of the song as she continued to gyrate her hips.

When a couple more seconds of frenetic movement elapsed, Lisa slowed things down. She began to saunter sultrily toward the camera rubbing her hips as she did so.

After shuffling back a couple of steps, she moved forward once more but this time with a motion that seemed inspired by Latin dance, an inclusion that seemed inspired by the genre of the song she was dancing to.

The post racked up more than 120,000 views in four hours and over 650 Instagram users have commented on it so far. In the comments, fans seemed impressed with Lisa’s dance moves.

“Lisa, I wish I had your energy, since my husband died in January I’m having an extremely hard time getting back into life!” one Instagram user wrote.

“Imagine a night out with Rinna…I’d be home three weeks later with no memory,” another Instagram user added.

Others wrote that seeing Lisa dance improved their mood

“You never disappoint Lisa in making me laugh or smile,” a third Instagram user wrote.

“Yassss honey,” a fourth fan wrote before adding three red heart emoji to their comment. “Beautiful soul this woman has!

While Lisa is often alone when she dances on Instagram, in one of her previous videos her husband, actor Harry Hamlin, was with her. The couple had been doing some gardening when she decided to bust a move to a song by Madonna.

Lisa performed some of the dances seen in the most recent clip on her Instagram page. She made sure to point as she lipsynced to the lyrics and there was lots of hip-shaking. But then she dialed her dancing up several notches when she started twerking behind Harry’s back.

Harry, who is likely used to her performances, continued to water the plants and seems not to notice his wife’s dancing.

The clip has been viewed over 750,000 times and more than 5,000 Instagram users have commented on it.