Viviana Castrillon Shows Off Major Sideboob In Sexy Black Lingerie

Colombian lingerie model Viviana “Vivi” Castrillon — who gained fame after winning the title of Miss Playboy TV Latin America — took to her Instagram page on Saturday and treated her 3.7 million followers to a set of hot snaps.

In the pics, Vivi rocked a skimpy, black cage bra made up of lace fabric. It featured a plunging neckline together with a broad lace chocker that was attached to the bra with the help of a thin strap to provide the lingerie with a very provocative look. The risque ensemble allowed Vivi to show off ample cleavage as well as some serious sideboob.

She teamed the bra with an equally skimpy lace thong that featured multiple straps. The barely-there garment enabled her to show off a glimpse of her pert booty. The pic can be viewed on Instagram.

She sported a full face of makeup. It looked like the application featured an ivory foundation that gave her face a flawless finish. She seemingly dusted her cheeks with a pink blush, opted for a light pink shade of lipstick, grey eyeshadow, lined eyes, and a thick coat of mascara. She appeared to have finished off her makeup application with well-defined eyebrows.

Vivi wore her brunette tresses down and let her locks fall over her back and shoulders. In terms of jewelry, she opted for a pair of small silver hoop earrings and multiple silver rings.

According to the geotag, the snaps were captured at Porsche Design Tower, a residential skyscraper in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida. For the selfies, she seemingly stood in the bathroom. In the first pic, Vivi struck a side pose to flaunt her sideboob and booty. In the second snap, she struck a frontal pose, ran a finger through her hair, and gazed at the camera. In the third and final image, Vivi let a few strands of hair fall over her face, puckered her lips, and seductively stared at the lens.

In the caption, the hottie wished her fans a happy weekend and invited them to visit her Only Fans account where she posts her uncensored videos and pictures.

Within an hour of posting, the snaps accrued more than 7,000 likes and 17o comments.

“Damn, you have the hottest body on IG,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Are you even real? How can you be so perfect?” another user questioned.

“My eyes are dazzled by your infinite beauty, my gorgeous princess!” a third admirer remarked.

“The most beautiful queen deserves to be worshipped!” a fourth follower wrote.

Vivi often posts her NSFW snapshots on the photo-sharing platform. Last month, she mesmerized her followers by sharing a hot pic, one in which she flaunted her incredible figure in sheer lingerie.