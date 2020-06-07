Devon Windsor Wears A Plunging Sports Bra While Showing Fans Her Workout

Devon Windsor took to her Instagram account on Saturday, June 6, to share a 15 minute-long workout video for her fans. The Victoria’s Secret model wore skintight gym attire as she powered through the “abs and booty” routine.

Devon sported a matching beige set that included a sports bra and leggings. The top featured a zippered neckline that she had entirely undone, which flaunted her cleavage. She wore a gold necklace that fell into her décolletage. The sleeveless garment also showcased her sculpted arms.

Her tanned, taut, and toned midriff was on full display, as were her enviable abs.

The yoga pants sat high on her waist, obscuring her belly button. They curved around her derriere.

She paired the workout ensemble with white socks.

In the footage, Devon showed her 2 million followers how to do plank leg lifts, rocking planks, leg twists, lower leg lifts, reverse lower leg circles, and more, demonstrating each exercise herself.

Devon wore her blond hair in a low ponytail that was tucked behind her ears. Her locks were dark at the roots, transitioning into a platinum hue, giving her tresses a two-toned effect.

She appeared mostly fresh-faced in the video, opting to let her natural beauty shine through. However, it did look as if she used a few makeup products.

Her brown brows looked to be shaped, groomed, and filled in with pencil, and it seemed as if her lashes were coated with black mascara.

Devon received a number of comments on the post.

Some wrote about the model’s good looks.

“Hi Devon,” wrote one fan, punctuating their comment with a waving hand emoji. “Looking awesome.”

“You are looking so sweet,” shared another.

Others specifically commented on her sportswear.

“Where’s your outfit from?” a social media user wanted to know.

“@devwindsor can I still do this workout if I don’t have white socks and beige spandex?” joked a fourth follower, including a crying-laughing smiley face, as well as an emoji of a monkey with its hands over its eyes.

Others still sent her rows of red hearts and flame emoji.

At the time of this writing, Devon’s Instagram upload garnered more than 11,000 views.

In addition to the workout video, as The Inquisitr has reported, the model frequently shares snapshots of herself posing in bikinis. Devon has her own line of swimwear, and often posts to her Devon Windsor Swim account, showing off her latest swimsuits.

In one of her most recent shares, the model laid back on a yacht, soaking up the sun in a baby blue striped two-piece.