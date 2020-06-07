Russian Model Evgeniya Lvovna Sizzles In Yoga Pants & A Crop Top During An Intense Ab Workout

Russian model Evgeniya Lvovna showed her one million Instagram followers exactly how she maintains her enviable figure by demonstrating a grueling ab workout.

Lvovna, who uses the handle Yevaleva on the social media site, wore a black athleisure set for the occasion. The top was a short sleeved crop top with a classic crew neckline. The garment was almost entirely black, with a medium gray hue accenting the top around the sleeves and beneath the bust. The material was extremely tight, hugging the model’s curves, and the short hem of the shirt made sure to expertly flaunt her washboard abs.

Lvovna coupled the top with a pair of yoga pants. The leggings were covered in dark camo, adding a fun pop of pattern to the ensemble. The spandex-like material proved to be just as skintight as the top, and the high-waisted cut of the garment highlighted Lvovna’s hourglass figure.

Befitting a workout session, the model wore no accessories and kept her hair tied into a loose braid. The setting for the video was geo-tagged as a gym in Nashville, Tennessee.

The routine began with Lvovna tugging at her top and pulling at her waist band, before smiling at the camera and swaying her hips.

Soon enough, she demonstrated the first move of the workout, which consisted of knee tucks to a pike, using a rowing machine to abet the maneuver.

Next were plank walkouts, in which Lvovna started in a standing position and placed her hands on the ground, moving them forward to enter a plank pose. She then did the move in reverse.

The third maneuver consisted of rotating side planks, which were followed by Russian twists.

The fifth move was a classic forearm plank, and the workout concluded with a hollow hold crunch.

Fans loved the new update, and awarded the video just shy of 10,000 likes and over 200 comments.

“You’re hard work have payed off big time! You look so fantastic so unbelievably stunning,” gushed one awestruck fan, adding both the flexed bicep emoji and a red heart.

“Very cute and beautiful as always Evgeniya,” raved a second.

“So inspirational,” wrote a third, emphasizing the comment with two sobbing emoji.

“Body goals,” concluded a fourth, in addition to two fire symbols and two heart-eye face emoji.

This is not the first time that the Russian beauty has floored her Instagram followers. As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, Lvovna had previously wowed fans after twisting in tiny coral undies, confessing that it was “all for the ‘gram.”