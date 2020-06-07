Celeste Bright Flaunts Her Shapely Legs In A Stylish Swimsuit: ‘Lil Getaway’

Celeste Bright flaunted her shapely legs while wearing a colorful swimsuit and matching sarong perfect for a tropical getaway in a new pic shared to her Instagram page.

Posing outside of an ornate black iron-and-glass door, Celeste looked ready for a vacation in her vibrant one-piece. She stood close to a rounded archway ensconced in stone with pink flowers and bright green foliage creeping into the frame from both sides of the walkway.

Her geotag indicated she was in Palm Springs, California, in front of what appeared to be a house. The windowed part of the door behind her reflected a long pathway with more trees framing it on either side.

Celeste kept her stance for the picture simple, standing face-forward with her arms positioned by her sides. She gripped her sarong in her right hand and looked to tug the material to the side as to reveal more of her toned legs. Her dress was held up by thick shoulder straps that gave way to a low-cut neckline showcasing a hint of her cleavage.

The swimwear looked like it was designed with an elaborate pattern in mind. Blue was the primary color with orange and gold patterning along the top and traversing the sides. The layered sarong contained a matching design along with small pale blue circles running along the hemlines. Tassels in the same shade of electric blue as the rest of her ensemble bordered the hemline of the swim skirt.

A statement dress like the one Celeste could be seen wearing does not call for many accessories, so the model kept things simple with layered gold and silver necklaces.

It also looked like she opted for a simple makeup application. She appeared to use mascara, blush, pink lipstick, and little else. Her eyebrows seemed to be sculpted, and her wavy blond locks were parted down the middle. Celeste’s golden mane fell down either side of her chest.

In her caption, the stunner tagged online fashion retailer Fashion Nova.

Her fans seemed to appreciate the pic. Within three hours of going live, it had accumulated more than 9,200 likes and over 150 comments.

Several people wanted to know the name of the suit so they could try to find it themselves. Dozens of users gushed about how good she looked in the outfit, and one even called her an “island goddess.”

“Best picture I’ve seen of you that you’ve posted yet,” gushed one admirer.

“So. Thank you so much for giving [me] something nice to look at online today. You are beautiful,” wrote another.