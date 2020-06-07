Lydia Farley Shows Off Her Perfect Figure In A Black Bodysuit And Denim Skirt

Barcelona-based American model Lydia Farley took to her Instagram page on Saturday and shared a new video in which she could be seen sizzling in a very chic outfit.

Lydia rocked a tight black bodysuit that featured a front zipper design and winged collar. She left the top slightly unzipped to show off a glimpse of her chest. She teamed the bodysuit with a tight denim skirt that perfectly accentuated her enviable booty and enabled her to show off a glimpse of her legs. She completed her attire with a pair of white sneakers.

She opted for a full face of makeup but in keeping with the daytime, outdoor photoshoot, she chose subtle shades. The application seemingly featured foundation, a mocha shade of lipstick, brown blush, and a thin coat of mascara. It looked like she finished off her makeup application with defined eyebrows.

Lydia wore her brunette tresses down and let her locks cascade over her shoulders and back. In terms of jewelry, she opted for a pair of silver hoop earrings and a delicate silver ring.

According to the geotag, the video was filmed somewhere in Barcelona, Spain, where the model currently lives. In the caption, she informed her fans that the location of the video was Moll de Bosch i Alsina, which is situated in front of the port of Barcelona. As seen in the video, the post was sponsored by the American energy drink company, Bang. She also asked her fans to follow the CEO of Bang, Jack Owoc.

At the beginning of the video, Lydia could be seen walking over a red bridge and striking different poses. She then stopped to lean against the railing of the bridge, looked at the camera and flashed her beautiful smile. The model then took a few sips of the energy drink from a small bottle and continued to strike different poses.

Within eight hours of going live, the video racked up more than 25,000 views, 6,000-plus likes, and about 260 comments.

“You are such a lovely and fit girl,” one of her fans commented on the video.

“I love you, my pretty babe! Keep rocking,” another user chimed in.

“Your posts make me very happy. Thank you so much for sharing them every day,” a third follower wrote.

“Barcelona has it’s own queen and her name is Lydia Farley,” a fourth admirer remarked.

Lydia treats her fans to her hot photos and videos almost every week. Not too long ago, she shared a set of pics in which she could be seen rocking a white crop top that she paired with a printed miniskirt.