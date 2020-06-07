’90 Day Fiancé’: Erika Owens Responds To Skepticism Over Stephanie Matto’s Sexuality

Season 4 of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days featured the franchise’s first LGBTQ couple, Erika Owens and Stephanie Matto. However, after seeing the duo together, viewers became skeptical of whether Matto was even attracted to women at all. Now, Owens is sharing her thoughts on the feedback regarding her ex-girlfriend, according to a report from Entertainment Tonight.

Matto and Owens met online and the connection between the two women was undeniable. They decided to date long-distance until Matto was able to travel to Australia to meet Owens, and eventually, have her move to New York. When Matto got to Australia, the women had a hard time connecting the way they did online.

While appearing on the show, they spent most of their time arguing about different issues, including the fact that Matto struggled to trust the other woman. Owens also found Matto to be a bit prudish compared to the persona she created while chatting on the internet. Owens also constantly complained about Matto’s refusal to show affection during their time together, and viewers noticed as well.

Throughout the season, viewers questioned Matto’s bisexuality, but Owen’s said it’s not her place to comment on what Matto is or isn’t.

“Honestly, I can only speak for my experience and who I am,” she said. “Sexuality is a very personal thing, and sometimes it takes, like, exploring yourself to be able to figure that out, you know? It sucks that at some points, it felt like the figuring out of things was at my expense, but I’m not gonna sit here and say that she is something or she isn’t, because that’s her own personal journey.”

“I don’t think it’s fair for them to say that in the first place to a stranger and secondly, you know, to even make a judgment in the first place,” she continued, before adding that people are allowed to have their doubts.

“But like I’ve mentioned before, this is Steph’s journey and its no one’s place to, like, publicly go for her.”

As for her current relationship status, Owens said she’s still single after the explosive fight and break up with the American woman, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

Matto has previously denied pretending to be bisexual to be a part of the show and gain fame across social media, but viewers aren’t entirely convinced. The question of Matto’s sexuality will also be addressed during the upcoming reunion special with host Shaun Robinson.