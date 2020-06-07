Neiva Mara’s Friend Lifts Her Dress & Rubs Ice Cream On Her Booty In Flirty New Video

Neiva Mara’s most recent Instagram updates have been flirty videos of herself flaunting her curvy booty, and her newest share from today was no different. She appeared to be enjoying a snack with her friend at a restaurant or cafe before her friend lifted her dress momentarily to rub ice cream on her derrière.

At the beginning of the clip, the friend sat beside her and drank out of a white mug. Neiva held a vanilla ice cream cone in her left hand and it was melting a little. Her outfit included a flowy, white dress with thin straps and an off-the-shoulder accent with loose, large sleeves. The front of the dress had a low neckline with ties that she left undone, and she cinched her waist with a matching belt with a gold buckle.

She wore her hair pulled back in an elaborate ponytail and wore a glamorous makeup application that seemingly included long dark lashes, purple shimmery eyeshadow, and pops of silver below her brows and on her inner lids. She also appeared to rock dark pink blush and lipstick. She accessorized with a pair of heart-shaped earrings but nothing else.

After exchanging a few words with her friend and handing her the ice cream cone, Neiva stood up from her lime green chair to go somewhere. At the same time, her friend reached out to grab the bottom of her dress. She flipped it up in an instant and didn’t hesitate to rub the ice cream on the model’s booty. Neiva’s white thong was hard to miss, and she immediately looked back with a shocked expression on her face.

The clip has been very popular, and it’s been watched more than 1.1 million times so far. Her many followers took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the update.

“Haha you’re [sic] friends are funny and you are so sweet so unbelievably beautiful,” gushed an admirer.

“That’s rude of her,” joked another supporter.

“You’re beautiful as always baby love you,” raved a third social media user.

“You are a wonderful person, I love you so much,” declared a fourth devotee.

In addition, the model posted another video yesterday that also received over 1.1 million views. The clip showed her walking down a busy street in a light brown ensemble that included a cropped tank top and tight leggings. She accessorized with a purse that she slung over her left shoulder, and she tugged at her pants with her hands as she swayed her hips. Her hair was pulled back in a ponytail, and her hoop earrings peeked through.