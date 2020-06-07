Jasmine Sanders Declares ‘We Are Black Women’ In Caption For Stunning New Instagram photo

Jasmine Sanders took to Instagram on Saturday to share a stunning photo and a powerful message.

In the image she posted, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model posed for a close-up photo that was shot from the shoulders up. Jasmine covered her hair with a patterned scarf that was loose enough to let some of her curly golden tendrils peek out at her temples and the nape of her neck. She appeared to also be foundation-free in the shot as her followers could see a constellation dotting her chin, cheek, and neck. Although most of her top was obscured, its black straps were partially visible.

Jasmine made the intentions of her post clear in her caption. She opened it with a powerful declaration, “We are BLACK WOMEN.” She went to praise African-American women and encouraged them to continue to uplift each other. She then seemed to encourage the black women she tagged to post a photo of themselves and spread the same message that she did.

It looks like the post is part of a social media chain as other famous black women like Rachel Lindsay of The Bachelorette posted a photo of herself on Instagram with the same caption.

The post has been liked more than 60,000 times, as of this writing and more than 600 Instagram users have commented on it.

In the comments, fans seemed to embrace the sentiment that Jasmine expressed and filled the comments section with praise. Some of those compliments came from fellow Sports Illustrated models.

“This is stunning. You are stunning. What you do on Instagram with your platform is incredible,” wrote model Haley Kalil.

Others seemed enthralled by Jasmine’s beauty.

“You’re so beautiful,” another fan wrote before adding a red heart emoji to their comment.

“You are a true beauty,” a third Instagram user added.

“What an angel of a woman,” a fourth supporter gushed.

Several of the other commenters fill their comments with large collections of emoji.

But there was one fan who questioned Jasmine’s assertion that she’s black because she has fair skin. While Jasmine hasn’t responded to the comment, some Instagram users have replied to support her.

One commenter wrote that Jasmine doesn’t have to fit anyone else’s definition of what being or looking black means. They went on to encourage everyone to respect Jasmine’s declaration about her racial identity.

Other commenters informed the original commenter that Jasmine has a German mother and an African-American father and that biracial Americans with one black parent are often considered black.