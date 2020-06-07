‘Too Hot To Handle’ Star Francesca Farago Flaunts Cleavage And Killer Curves In Skintight Dress

Canadian bombshell Francesca Farago sent hearts racing around the world on social media after she posted two new snapshots of herself on Saturday, June 6. The beauty posted the series for her 4.7 million followers on her Instagram account.

The 27-year-old model — who is most famously known for starring in Netflix’s latest reality show Too Hot To Handle — was photographed inside of her living room for the slideshow. Francesca took center stage as she stood directly in front of the camera, exuding a sultry vibe.

In the first image, she had raised her right hand up to her hair, meanwhile, in the second image, she placed her right hand on her hips. In both images, though, she shared a pout with the camera and stared away from its lens.

Her long brunette hair was parted in the middle and styled straight as it cascaded down her back and over her shoulders.

She also looked to be wearing a full face of makeup that added a touch of glamour to her look. The application appeared to include a full coverage foundation, a peach blush, sculpted eyebrows, eyeshadow, dark eyeliner, a pink lipstick, bronzer, and mascara.

Still, it was her killer curves that demanded the most attention, as she flaunted them in a beautiful ensemble.

She opted for a dress that featured a floral print and two thin straps that went over her shoulders. The garment did not leave much to the imagination as it hugged her curvy figure, displaying her hips, and bodacious derriere. The dress also particularly highlighted her assets as it exposed a bit of cleavage. Also on show was Francesca’s legs, as the dress was very short.

She accessorized the outfit with several rings, and a necklace.

The reality television starlet revealed in the post that the photo was taken in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Meanwhile, in the post’s caption, she expressed her thoughts on the Black Lives Matter movement. She further stated that she would sell her entire closet and donate the proceeds to the BLM charity in Vancouver.

The gorgeous update was received with a great deal of enthusiasm from her fans, amassing more than 530,000 likes since going live Saturday evening. An additional 2,400 followers also took to the comments section to compliment the model on her figure, beauty, and outfit.

“I love this, so incredible,” one user wrote.

“You are so beautiful,” a second fan added.

Francesca has taken to Instagram to share a number of smoking-hot images of herself as of late. On May 30, she sent fans into a frenzy after she rocked a crop top and jeans, per The Inquisitr.