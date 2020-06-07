Angela Simmons Stuns In Floral Dress For New Instagram Challenge

Angela Simmons took to her Instagram page today to partake in a new Instagram challenge that’s sweeping the platform right now, and she stunned in a floral dress that flattered her physique.

The Growing Up Hip Hop star posed in front of a white brick wall and stood with her left hand on her lower back and her right hand by her sides. She gazed into the distance with a contemplative expression on her face with her lips parted.

Her dress was black with red flowers and small green leaves, and it had an off-the-shoulder cut with long sleeves. Her cleavage was showcased thanks to the low v-neckline that was embellished with criss-cross tie accents, and the hem had small flirty ruffles.

Angela wore her hair down in tight curls, and her voluminous locks cascaded around her shoulders. Her soft toned makeup application appeared to include long dark lashes, light pink shimmery eyeshadow, and glossy dark pink lipstick. She accessorized with large, silver hoop earrings and nothing else.

She was well-lit thanks to the natural lighting that left her skin looking glowing.

The reality TV star tagged at least eight people in the post, encouraging them to take part by posting a photo of themselves and copy/pasting the caption. Some of the people she tagged included a travel and lifestyle influencer, Kathleen Ella, Jessica Jordan, and CEO of EGO Entertainment & Media, Khalilah Abdul-Baqi.

In the past two hours since the post went live, it’s received over 37,800 likes. In addition, many of her followers had nice things to say in the comments section.

“Good picture Angela. You look very nice,” declared a devotee.

“I love angela she real the whole episode be Poppin she too real n smart,” expressed a second supporter.

“Blessings to you and your family keep grinding Queen,” encouraged a third admirer.

“Love this dress!!! Where is it from @angelasimmons??” asked a curious fan.

There are many other celebrities that have taken part in the challenge so far, including Sports Illlustrated model Jasmine Sanders and Love & Hip Hop star Karlie Redd.

Furthermore, Angela posted another update a couple of days ago, that time a sped-up video clip of herself doing yoga outside. She wore a bright outfit that consisted of a lavender sports bra and bright blue leggings, and also wrapped a neon yellow band around her midriff. She completed a series of exercises and poses on an orange mat on the lawn. Behind her was a couple of low walls with green foliage throughout.