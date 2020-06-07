Hannah Palmer Puts Curvy Booty On Show In Black Thong

Hannah Palmer has been heating up her Instagram feed with sexy snaps, and in her newest post today, she showcased her curves in a black lingerie set. In particular, her pose left her bare booty on display as she paired the photo with a flirty caption.

She stood with her back angled toward the camera and propped out her left leg and played with her hands in front of her midriff. She looked over her left shoulder at the camera and smiled with her lips closed. The model arched her back slightly to emphasize her curvy derrière.

The angle of her pose obscured much of her bra, although it was possible to see that it had sheer fabric in the back. Her thong was small with thick straps that rested high on her hips. The tag in the post revealed that the ensemble was from the Honey Birdette brand.

Hannah wore her hair down in a side part, and her luxurious waves fell behind her left shoulder and obscured part of her face. Her impeccable makeup application apparently included silver eyeshadow, light liner on her lower lids, long lashes, blush, and dark pink lipstick.

The backdrop was very blurry and hard to discern, but it looked like she posed indoors in front of windows with views of a green yard. And although the room she was in was dimly lit, the generous use of flash left her skin glowing and looking flawless.

The photographer, @films_la, was tagged in the post.

The update is getting plenty of attention already, even though it’s only been live for 25 minutes. It has received over 18,600 likes and 390 comments so far.

“Love the look girl beautiful as ever,” raved an admirer.

Others couldn’t help but respond to her caption.

“And now I’m feeling it too thnx,” wrote a second supporter.

“This makes me feel some sorta way that’s for sure,” declared a third social media user.

“What way? I’m a good listener. Please tell me more,” requested another devotee.

The blonde shared another swimsuit pic yesterday, that time posing poolside in a leopard-print one-piece. It featured a major plunge neckline and thick straps that helped cover her chest, although her cleavage and sideboob were left bare. Her waist was cinched with a matching belt accent, and she sat on a thin strip of lawn by a light blue pool. She propped herself up with her right hand and placed her other hand in her hair.