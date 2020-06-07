Madonna Marches At Black Lives Matter Protest In London With Crutches And No Mask

Madonna is showing her support for the Black Lives Matter movement. The pop star showed up at a London march on Saturday without a mask, but accompanied by a pair of crutches to assist her after her knee injury last fall, as Hollywood Life reports.

The True Blue singer was spotted wearing a black Nike shirt that had “Black Lives Matter” written across it. She also wore black pants and black sunglasses, with her platinum blonde hair parted down the middle and in long waves. While she limped along with the rest of the crowd, she chanted “no justice, no peace.”

She didn’t appear to have an entourage with her and she largely blended in with the crowd, as videos of the event show. But that didn’t stop some fans from spotting her and asking for photos.

The singer has been vocal about the death of George Floyd, the unarmed black man who died while in police custody. In recent days, she has posted several videos featuring black leaders, along with a video by Floyd while he was alive and the video of his death. She also posted black squares for Black Out Tuesday on social media.

This has to stop!! Until we can over come Racism in America— no one should be allowed to carry a gun. Most of all cops,” she captioned one post. “God Bless you George Floyd Im so sorry for you and your family. And all the senseless killings that have gone before you. Will it ever end?”

One video posted by Madonna featured her son dancing to Michael Jackson’s “They Don’t Care About Us” in her home kitchen.

The video garnered some backlash from people who felt that the video was tone-deaf and insensitive, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

Tennis star Boris Becker and pro boxer Anthony Joshua also made an appearance at the protest, and other stars like Ellen Pompeo, Halsey, Ariana Grande, Kanye West, and Shawn Mendes have attended other rallies.

Protests over Floyd’s death have spread across the country after the 46-year-old man died as former officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for nearly 9 minutes. Floyd repeatedly complained that he couldn’t breathe before calling out for his deceased mother. He eventually became unresponsive and was taken to the hospital by an ambulance, where he was declared dead.

In the 11 days since his death, protests have continued across the country, resulting in sometimes aggressive crowd dispersal techniques from law enforcement, and many cities implementing a curfew.