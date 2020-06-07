Ben & Jerry’s Condemns White Supremacy And Injustice In Powerful Statement

'What happened to George Floyd was not the result of a bad apple,' claims Ben and Jerry's.

The popular ice cream company Ben & Jerry’s is taking a stand against white supremacy and injustice. The company issued a powerful statement this past week that they later shared to their official website. The statement discusses not only the racial injustices that the United States is currently grappling with, but a long history of unfair treatment towards people of color, according to CNN.

Due to the recent unjust death of an African American man named George Floyd in the hands of Minneapolis, Minnesota police, protests have sparked not only in the United States but in countries all over the world. In addition, everyone from celebrities, companies, people ofall different walks of life have come out to speak upon the issue of racism.

The voice that the Ben and Jerry’s company has had in political issues has always been a loud one but it is particularly poignant in this issue. The company, who already announced their support of the Black Lives Matter movement years ago, wants to make it clear that they are still in full support of equal rights and positive change in regards to this issue.

Ben and Jerry’s statement calls upon the dismantling of white supremacy, noting that Floyd was unjustly taken away from his family without reason.

“The murder of George Floyd was the result of inhumane police brutality that is perpetuated by a culture of white supremacy. What happened to George Floyd was not the result of a bad apple; it was the predictable consequence of a racist and prejudiced system and culture that has treated Black bodies as the enemy from the beginning. What happened to George Floyd in Minneapolis is the fruit borne of toxic seeds planted on the shores of our country in Jamestown in 1619, when the first enslaved men and women arrived on this continent.”

The powerful statement goes on to call for justice and urges others to say Floyd’s name. They laid out specific steps for individuals to take that would like to help in advocating for change. Some of these steps include calling upon political leaders for change and supporting Floyd’s family.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, there have been four former police officers charged in connection with Floyd’s death. First is Derek Chauvin who is facing second degree murder. He is joined with Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng are being charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.