Farrah Abraham Shows Off Cleavage In Sexy Top & Holds Her New Puppy

Farrah Abraham introduced her new puppy named Billionaire to her Instagram fans five days ago, and it’s clear that she’s completely in love with her new pet as she’s been featuring him in a variety of updates since. In her newest share, she held the little white dog for a flirty new update as she showed off her cleavage in a revealing top.

The selfie video was cropped from her chest up so it was hard to know what she was wearing, but it may have been a tank top, dress, or bikini top. It had vertical stripes in white and a muted green tone, and the low neckline allowed her to flaunt her chest.

In the short video, Farrah pursed her lips and the dog turned to its side to give her a small kiss before turning back to face the camera.

The former Teen Mom star wore her hair down in soft waves, and her locks glowed in the shot. Her makeup application appeared to include long lashes, shimmery light purple eyeshadow, lots of blush, and glossy pink lipstick. She also wore a short, sparkling necklace.

Farrah also used a filter that gave her the appearance of having one blue eye and one brown eye, along with colorful butterflies that looked tattooed on her cheeks and forehead.

The clip has been viewed more than 56,700 times so far and the comments section was filled with a variety of messages from her followers.

“@farrahabraham girl your makeup is on point right here. Looking beautiful with that glow! Definitely like the simple makeup on you!” exclaimed a fan.

“Awwwww! Perfect puppy! Lucky billionaire! Hope you and sophia are having fun with your new puppy,” raved a second supporter.

There were also some negative remarks from some social media users as many people alluded to the death of her other dog that made headlines in July 2018.

“Well, at least the dog isn’t dead yet,” wrote one follower.

“Please don’t kill this one,” added another Instagram user.

The reality TV star was also spotted flaunting her curves in a pink bikini at the beach on June 3 as she celebrated her 29th birthday. In one of the snaps, she was spotted walking along the shoreline and playing with her hair. Her bikini top had a small cut and a circular cutout in the center that left her cleavage and underboob on show. Her bikini bottoms had a high waistline and it was embellished with silver hardware.