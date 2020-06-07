Lindsey Pelas Toasts To Her Fans While Wearing A Black Bikini

Lindsey Pelas took to her Instagram story on Saturday, June 6, sharing a video of herself scantily clad in a black two-piece that showcased her “genetically gifted” assets.

The 29-year-old model took a selfie video, utilizing her front-facing lens. She looked at the camera, squinting her sea green eyes. She tilted her head slightly, puckering her plump pout. While she presumably held up the phone with one hand, she held a drink in her other hand. She raised the glass to the camera, making it front and center.

Lindsey wore a black string bikini in the Boomerang clip, showing off some skin. As she tilted her body in front of the camera, she flaunted her voluptuous bust and ample cleavage, which were two of the focal points of the clip. The bathing suit top featured triangular cups that barely contained her chest, which nearly spilled out of the garment.

She wore a light blue button-down shirt on top of the swimsuit, the collar folded down and the shirt open.

The bikini bottoms peeked out in the bottom corner of the footage. They tied at the waist and rode up high on her hips.

Lindsey’s tanned, toned, and taut midriff was also on display.

The blond bombshell clinked her glass to the camera, celebrating her fans in the caption of the post.

“Cheers to you! Thank you so much for buying my calendars for a good cause!” she wrote to her 9 million followers. “I cried a little last night.”

She appeared to wear little-to-no makeup, opting to let her fresh face and natural beauty shine through. Her brows were shaped and arched. She seemed to wear a hint of black mascara on her lower lashes. Her nude lips blended into her skin tone.

Lindsey utilized the “TAN & DUST” Instagram filter, an effect that she frequently uses on her photos and videos. The filter made her already sun-kissed skin look even more bronzed. It also peppered the clip with tiny white specks.

She wore her platinum tresses slicked back and pulled into an updo. Her roots were a dark brown that quickly transitioned into the flaxen shade she is known for, giving her hair a two-toned look.

Yesterday, Lindsey shared an Instagram post that showed her promoting her 2020 calendar in a low-cut white top. In the caption of the short video clip, she revealed she would donate all of the proceeds from her 2020 calendar sales to a foundation that helps underprivileged youth and adults.