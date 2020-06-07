’90 Day Fiancé: Tell-All’ Spoilers: Ed Brown Confronts Rosemarie Vega About Alleged Lesbian Relationship

Ed Brown is bringing the drama on the upcoming reunion episode of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days after confronting his ex-girlfriend, Rosemarie Vega, about an alleged lesbian relationship, according to a report from Screen Rant.

Brown, who prefers to be called “Big Ed” despite his tiny stature, was a fan favorite at the beginning of the season. At the time, viewers found his earnest desire for love to be relatable, and his energetic personality jumped off the screen, but that quickly changed when Brown flew to see his much younger girlfriend in the Philippines.

During the couple’s interaction, fans and other cast members thought Brown came off as a “manipulator” and “pervert,” as previously reported by The Inquisitr. It has been said that Brown tried to mold Vega into his perfect woman by insisting she shave her legs and later insulting her breath before buying her toothbrushes and “good” toothpaste. Brown also lied to Vega about wanting a vasectomy, which ultimately led to the couple’s final breakup.

Now, it seems he might be attacking Vega for her sexuality. In promotional clips that were released by TLC, Brown was seen yelling at Vega about rumors he heard regarding her being with a woman. While talking to the host of the 90 Day Fiancé: Tell-All, Shaun Robinson, Brown held up his phone to show what appeared to be some kind of proof supporting his accusations.

Earlier this season, there were rumors that claimed Vega had gotten engaged to and later married the mystery woman. There was reportedly a photo of the pair showing Vega displaying her ring while kissing the woman, whose name was later revealed to be Ejhay. Vega has since denied the rumors on her Instagram account, and it seems she has her own accusations against Brown.

In another clip, she seemed to accuse Brown of being involved with some kind of sex video. Also in the clip, Vega was seen chatting with Brown’s estranged daughter and breaking into tears.

“What is this sex video that Rose is talking about?” Robinson questioned.

“We’re going here?” Brown responded before Vega chimed in and insisted she was being truthful.

Fans of the show couldn’t be more excited about the Tell-All special and filled the comments section of the post with their thoughts.

“The suspense is killing me!! Air it already!!!!!!” one person wrote.

“Oooooooh I can’t wait to see this looks like it’s going to be juicy,” another user posted.