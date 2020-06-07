‘Teen Mom’ Star Jenelle Evans Shares A Rear View Of Her Flirty Bikini While Posing On A Pool Float

Jenelle's raft was shaped like a giant yellow duck.

Jenelle Evans proudly flaunted her curves in an orange bikini with flirty details while relaxing in her pool. On Saturday, the 28-year-old former Teen Mom 2 star took to Instagram to share a set of three photos with her 2.9 million followers. One of them was a cheeky shot of the mother-of-two from the back.

The textured two-piece Jenelle wore included a bralette top with a low scoop neck that showed off a teasing amount of her ample cleavage. The neckline had scalloped edges that added a playful touch to her stylish swimsuit. The waist of her matching bottoms featured the same frilly trim. The garment also had high-cut leg openings and a waistline that almost reached her navel.

Janelle accessorized her pool look with a pair of aviator sunglasses. She wore her dark, waist-length hair down with a deep side part. Her tresses were damp, but she wasn’t in the water when her photos were snapped. Instead, she was relaxing on a large pool float shaped like a yellow cartoon duck. The inflatable fowl had big black eyes and a smile on its beak. Two wings adorned the side of the fun floating lounger.

In her first picture, Jenelle was stretched out on the float with her legs straddling the duck’s neck. She was twisting her torso to face the camera. She gripped the right temple of her shades and smiled as her photo was snapped.

The second shot captured Jenelle sitting up and facing the camera. Her arms were wrapped around the duck’s neck, and her legs were partially submerged in the water. She was making a duck face at the camera by puckering her lips and sticking them out.

Jenelle’s third photo showed a rear view of her bikini. The garment provided plenty of coverage on the seat, but it clung to every curve of her peachy derriere. Janelle was sitting up and posing with her legs spread wide and her knees bent. She was looking over her shoulder and giving the camera a close-lipped, coy smile.

The caption of Jenelle’s post seemed to indicate that she was feeling confident and happy when her pool pictures were taken. Her followers rewarded the results of her candid photo shoot with over 20,000 likes in the span of two hours.

“YOU LOOK GREAT! Go girl!” wrote one fan in the comments section of her post.

“Way to stay positive momma!” another admirer remarked.

“I love your confidence!” a third comment read.

Jenelle also received a number of compliments on her bikini. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she revealed that she got the swimsuit at Walmart in response to fans who asked her about it after seeing it in videos uploaded to her Instagram stories.