Issa Vegas Sizzles In Silver Bikini & Strikes Sexy Poses At The Pool

Issa Vegas has been posting lots of flirty updates to her Instagram page over the past few days, but her newest one was arguably one of the most revealing as she flaunted her body in a skimpy silver bikini. She posted three photos in the series, and she struck several sexy poses in a pool.

In the first photo, the model was photographed head-on as she held onto silver railings and was seemingly climbing into the pool. Her bikini top had a classic cut with a v-neckline, and her bottoms had a very low waistline and straps that rested in the middle of her hips. Her bottoms appeared to be sliding down the right side of her body, and her top had a twisted strap.

Issa accessorized with a pair of reflective aviator sunglasses, and the lenses glowed pink and orange. She parted her lips slightly and it looked like she wore bright red lipstick that popped against her fair skin. Behind her was a pool with glittering water.

The second photo offered another look at the stunner from a different angle. She held onto the same railings with both of her hands but angled her bare booty towards the camera, leaving her curves on display. She moved her sunglasses further down her nose, and her eyes peeked through. Moreover, she wore her hair slicked back and tucked behind her ears.

The snap also revealed that her backdrop included a well-manicured hedge, multiple houses, and views of the ocean. Although she didn’t note her location via a geotag, it looked like she was enjoying the weather in a scenic spot.

In the final shot, Issa arched her back and propped up her right knee.

The share has garnered more than 121,400 likes, and her followers raved about her figure and good looks in the comments section.

“Looking so beautiful just wow,” gushed a supporter.

“Can u just sell ur bikinis or something?” wondered a second admirer.

“Wow so hot and beautiful,” declared a third fan.

“Bae youre on fire fr fr,” complimented another devotee.

In addition, Issa caught the attention of at least 169,000 of her fans yesterday with another flirty photo series. That time, she wore a neon yellow bra that featured thick straps that read “Love.” She also wore a pair of tight daisy dukes that flattered her curvy derrière. In the first photo, she stood with her left leg propped out in front and placed both of her hands on her head. She smiled widely and appeared to be enjoying herself.