Yuliett Torres Flaunts Bare Booty In Pink Thong In New Selfie

Yuliett Torres hadn’t shared a lingerie pic to her Instagram feed since May 25, but she posted a new one today to the delight of her admirers. She snapped the selfie while rocking a white crop top and a pink thong, and her bare booty was hard to miss.

The model stood with her back angled toward the camera as she posed in a luxurious bathroom. A round dark gray sink was visible beside her, and she turned her shoulder toward the mirror to capture the shot. She held the phone up with one hand and placed her index finger by her chin. Yuliett gazed at her phone screen and had a hint of a smile on her face.

Her white top was only partially visible, but it had short sleeves and a cropped cut. Her thong had thick straps that rested low on her hips, and offered the brightest pop of color in the picture.

She wore her hair down and brushed behind her shoulders, with much of her locks glowing thanks to the natural lighting that filled the room. Her makeup application seemed to include purple eyeshadow, long dark lashes, and black liner on her lower lids.

Her cheeks looked to be dusted with light pink blush and she appeared to sport dark pink lipstick. Her black manicure was also prominent, and it added an edgy vibe to her look.

Behind her was a luxurious walk-in shower and a sauna with a clear glass door.

The geotag revealed that she was in Guadalajara, Mexico.

The post has been liked over 64,600 times since it was shared three hours ago, and her followers had plenty of nice compliments for her in the comments section.

“You are flawlessly beautiful,” declared a fan.

“You are definitely an amazingly STUNNING & BEAUTIFUL young lady,” raved a second social media user.

“Beautiful babe love this,” wrote a third follower.

Others responded to her caption.

“Yes, your hair, we are all focused on your hair, your hair is lovely, that is some amazing smooth hair, wow, your hair!!” exclaimed another supporter.

The sensation posted another popular update on May 2 that garnered over 161,700 likes. That time, she showed more of her skin as she opted to go topless in a sexy black thong. She stood in front of a gray backdrop with camera and lighting equipment on either side, and held a large DSLR camera in her hand. She popped one hip and gave a fierce look as her long locks censored her bare chest.