Qimmah Russo Rocks White Sports Bra And Matching Shorts For Full-Body Workout

Qimmah Russo took to Instagram on Saturday to share a four-part full-body workout with her 1.5 million Instagram followers.

Rocking a white sports bra and matching shorts, Qimmah started the workout on the floor of a parking garage. Propping herself up with her arms, she kept her hips and knees raised and her feet planted on the mat. Then she raised one leg and stretched her opposite arm towards it.

Next, she knocked out a set of burpees but added a variation to the standard version of the exercise. After the first repetition, she jumped and spun around. Then she dropped onto the floor to complete her next rep.

After flexing her biceps, Qimmah got into the plank position in the next video. While holding the plank she tapped her shoulder with one hand before quicking returning it to the ground and repeating the move on the opposite side.

In the fourth and final video of the series, Qimmah stood up for a set of lateral lunges. The exercise required her to take a large step to one side and then lean her upper-body toward the active leg. Then she brought that leg back to the center of her mat and jumped. After that, she moved on to the next repetition.

In her caption, Qimmah described the workout as “simple and efficient,” and she encouraged her followers to give it a try. Her fans seemed impressed by her show of physical fitness and shared their positive reactions to the demo in the comments section.

“Wanna be like you when I grow up,” one person wrote before adding a string of heart eye emoji to their comment.

“She is the truth! I’ve been following her for years,” another added.

“Love my favorite trainer. Q. Beautiful and fit. Can’t wait to join your workout program,” a third Instagram user gushed.

“Imagine walking out to the parking garage and Qimmah is working out,” a fourth commenter wrote.

In Qimmah’s last workout video, she rocked a black spirts bra and navy-blue patterned leggings for a full-body workout. During the circuit, Qimmah paired squats with cross-body high-knee raises. Much like her most recent circuit, she performed burpee variations during this workout as well and these also featured a jump in between reps. Later, Qimmah got on the floor for some single-leg hip raises.

That post has accumulated more than 22,000 likes and exactly 100 comments since its upload two days ago